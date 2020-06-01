Barack Obama applauded by celebrities after condemning violence amid riots

WENN

Ariana Grande thanks Obama for & # 39; continuing to be such an amazing leader & # 39 ;, while Alyssa Milano still calls ex POTUS & # 39; Mr. President, "after sharing some ideas on how to make a" real change ".

Barack Obama remains a peace broker as he continues to support protests to end police brutality against blacks. On Monday June 1, amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, the former president shared some advice on how to make a peaceful "real change" of the situation.

On his blog, Obama said the protests represent "genuine and legitimate frustration at a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States."

While he applauded "the overwhelming majority of participants [who] have been peaceful, courageous, responsible and inspiring," he condemned "the small minority of people who have resorted to violence in various forms, either out of genuine anger or by pure opportunism. "

He criticized them for "putting innocent people at risk, exacerbating the destruction of neighborhoods that often already lack services and investments and detract from the greater cause." Urging Americans not to make excuses for violence, he added: "If we want our criminal justice system and American society at large to operate with a higher code of ethics, then we have to model that code ourselves."

The political figure continued to recommend people to make changes by participating in the vote, because in the end, "it is the district attorneys and state prosecutors who decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately prosecute those involved in misconduct Police ". He stressed: "The bottom line is this: if we want to achieve real change, then the choice is not between protest and politics. We have to do both."

The 44th President of the United States has since been praised for his powerful words of advice. Ariana Grande, who was seen participating in the Los Angeles protests, tweeted, "Thank you for continuing to be such an amazing leader to us. More than anyone," before echoing the "importance of registering to vote and educate yourself / primary ready. in your state ".

Ariana Grande applauded Barack Obama for his advice on how to achieve & # 39; real change & # 39; peaceful.

Alyssa Milano thanked the former president after he condemned the violence amid protests across the country.

Alyssa Milano He still called Obama "Mr. President," tweeting, "Thank you, Mr. President." La La Anthony wrote: "Thank you. We need leadership," while Allison Janney and Leah Remini Retweeted his post.