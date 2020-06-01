Bad Robot, Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams Family Foundation donates $ 10 million over 5 years to an anti-racist agenda – Up News Info

Bad Robot re: Bad Robot and Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams Family Foundation has just announced in an Instagram post that they will donate $ 2 million annually for five years, a total investment of $ 10 million to organizations and agendas committed to anti-racism agendas that close the gaps. The initiative begins with $ 200,000 immediately donated to Equal Justice Initiative, Black Futures Lab, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A. and Community Coalition

Below is the posted promise.