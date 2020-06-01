Backpack seized in San Francisco containing Molotov cocktails – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – When the San Francisco police began imposing the city's curfew on Sunday night, a loud explosion resounded in Market Street, leading to the arrest of a group of protesters, the authorities.

It took place on Market and 2nd Streets, as the police followed the group.

Police Commander. Teresa Ewins said a group of people were arrested walking down Market and 2nd Streets after 8 p.m.; At least five of them were throwing what she described as Molotov cocktails.

Other explosive devices were also found in the possession of some of the protesters and at least one pistol was confiscated, police said.

"There was a huge explosion and the fire came out of a bathtub because of something that was dumped there," said Ewins. "It's quite shocking that people do that … until the end (on the street) there were around four more explosions."

Ewins said the incident was still under investigation, but that they made a surprising discovery when they looked inside one of the protester's backpacks.

"We are still investigating it," he said. "We are not really sure, but we have a backpack with items, possibly fireworks, and also M80 or Molotov cocktails."

Arson was a problem in the city throughout the violent weekend. On Sunday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed told reporters that the San Francisco fire department was "inundated,quot; with calls to 911 during a fire Saturday night.

"They (the fire department) were inundated with calls about fires that were deliberately started," he said. "With Molotov cocktails that were thrown and set fires on fire. They were flooded. "

Fortunately, none of the dozens of calls SFFD answered turned into a major fire.

"The San Francisco Fire Department responded to dozens of downtown incidents between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, often from small fires that were quickly contained," said Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson .

In all, at least 80 protesters were arrested Sunday, many for violating the city's first night from a curfew from dusk to dawn.

"At this time, the SFPD has made approximately 80 arrests in the Market Street, SOMA and Union Square areas for violations of the curfew or looting order," Police Chief William Scott said in a statement. "Some of these arrests resulted in the seizure of a firearm and explosives."

Just after 8 p.m. At City Hall, police officers told a crowd of several hundred protesters that they were violating the curfew. They told the crowd that they were in an illegal assembly and that they were subject to arrest.

A few bottles of water blew up the police, but otherwise there were no major clashes. At 8:30, that crowd dispersed, but not before the police began making arrests.

Police say most of the protesters will likely escape from prison. They are likely to be cited for violating the curfew and then released.

"The protests in San Francisco were overwhelmingly orderly and peaceful today, and SFPD officers were proud to help facilitate them in a way that protected the First Amendment rights and safety of all who participated," Scott said.