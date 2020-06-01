(CBSDFW / CNN) – On a typical weekend before the pandemic, about 2,000 people flocked to Jester King Brewery, located on a picturesque ranch outside Austin.

"They piled up in an old barn that once served as a chicken coop and sat at long community tables drinking farm beers, enjoying food and listening to live music," said Jeffrey Stuffings, who co-founded the brewery in 2010 with his brother.

The joy scene looked like a "little beer festival every weekend," Stuffings said.

But these days, that setup won't work. Concerns about a global pandemic largely closed Jester King two months ago, limiting the brewery to sidewalk food and beer pickup and beer retail sales. The pandemic is causing a drastic rethink of how to do business in the future.

Fortunately for Jester King, he had an extensive stretch of land at his disposal. Until now, most of its 165 acres were not open to the public.

For its reopening on Friday, Jester King took an inventive approach to meeting physical distancing needs. He redesigned the sprawling property into a spacious park that features hiking trails and picnic tables parked by a hops farm, a vineyard, and a goat pen.

"We knew we had to open under a different model," said Stuffings. "The model we had previously made was simply not feasible for this period."

In the coming weeks, the brewery hopes to expand the hiking circuit to two miles. Things and the crew have spent the past 10 weeks carving the nature trail.

"It has a lot of topography," he said. "Actually, Central Texas is sometimes underrated for its topography, so it won't be a beginner hike. It will probably be more in the mid-range."

The additional space will allow physical distance to be maintained, Stuffings said, noting that the brewery will operate on a reservation system and implement some difficult stops during the day to allow for cleaning and disinfection.

Jester King's expansion falls on the wheelhouse of the company that operates close to land. Their beers are made from well water, local grains, site-grown hops, and fruits and vegetables from local farms.

It also marks another effort to be creative during the COVID-19 crisis, Stuffings said, living up to the name of the brewery, which was inspired by Shakespeare's foolish King Lear, a brewery founded to defy convention and be frustrating. for Budweiser, the self-proclaimed king of beers.

Over the past 10 weeks, Jester King significantly reduced an expected loss from 75% to 40% by increasing bread production, selling a sourdough starter pack, and benefiting from increases in off-site beer sales. The brewery also held Zoom beer talks, offered coloring books for kids, and hosted a label creation contest.

The pandemic and related closures have taken a heavy toll on small craft breweries that relied heavily on foot traffic in the tavern and served as community gathering places.

Breweries that have open spaces are now using them to try to bring customers back safely.

Scratch Brewing operates on five acres in Ava, Illinois.

"We are fortunate to have a large outdoor area that has grown with tables and chairs over the years to be much larger than our indoor seating area," Marika Josephson, co-founder, in an email to CNN Business. "That has benefits and drawbacks when the weather is good or bad, but at a time when sitting close to others is not safe, we are fortunate to have a beautiful outdoor seating area that allows us to open earlier."

Jester King's Stuffings said safety will remain paramount and that the brewery will adjust accordingly if the situation changes for better or for worse. For now, he said he is grateful to have a stable sidewalk business, a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as a deferment of principal and interest payments on loans from the previously existing Small Business Administration to help to navigate the period.

"We are trying to take a very long-term approach to look at this, where it could be difficult to manage small business cash flow until 2021," he said.

