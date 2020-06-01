ATX sets up Showtime's The Good Lord Bird tent as Saturday night's tent – Up News Info

ATX Television Festival has announced that the first virtual event on Saturday night will be a glimpse and conversation with the team behind Showtime's upcoming limited series. The good lord bird.

Slated to debut on August 9, the Blumhouse TV series stars Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott, and Mo Brings Plenty.

The good lord bird it is based on the 2013 James McBride novel and tells from the point of view of Onion (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy, who is part of the motley crew of abolitionist soldiers of John Brown (Hawke) during the time of Bleeding Kansas , who eventually participates in the famous 1859 raid on the Army Depot at Harpers Ferry. Brown's raid failed to start the intended slave revolt, but it was the instigating event that started the Civil War.

Related story ATX Festival adds additional HBO programming

Confirmed panelists include star / executive producer Hawke, author / executive producer McBride, and Johnson.

The good lord bird joins previously announced Showtime title Scream, the five-part documentary series that examines the gripping story of high school soccer star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice in central Texas. Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde will also join "Channel Changers: A Conversation With Presidents of Television," a panel conversation with studio, network and broadcast presidents about the current (and future) state of television, production and leadership within the industry.

"It's great to partner with ATX TV to revive the festival circuit, even if it has to originate from where we experience television the most: our living rooms!" Winograde said. “We are eager, especially now, to connect with the public wherever they are, whether through our programming or the large ATX dashboards. SHOWTIME has so many exciting things happening, both on screen and behind the scenes, and I look forward to sharing our ideas and content during this unprecedented time. "

The virtual festival will take place from June 5 to 7.

.