Atlanta star Shekinah for her looting Comments

Later, Shekinah and the Canadian rapper discuss the matter in a joint Instagram Live session in which the VH1 personality clarifies that he is not crying for Gucci stores.

Tory Lanez and Shekinah were fighting on social media after the first one pointed to "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"A cast member for his comments on the protests taking place in the United States. Shekinah tearfully pleaded for people to stop tearing up businesses with violent protesters.

Upon learning of the comments, Tory turned to her Twitter account to protect Shekinah. "WITH ALL THINGS HAPPENING … AM I SEEING THIS LADY CRYING FOR GUCCI'S STORE BREAKING OUT? !! ??? then the rapper wrote cryptically to his followers.

He added in another post: "When my famous friends celebrate at home and on the gram as 'stop looting your business' … you guys can miss me with that shit." You are all rich! They don't feel the pain of these people who lost their jobs and are deeply affected by this. "

"I have been living in the United States for the last 8 years of my life and spent my entire childhood here … and I saw that document … and it shows that there is still a CURSE PROBLEM THAT HAS NOT BEEN SOLVED in our community," he added.

Shekinah and Tory later discussed the matter in a joint Instagram Live session. Clarifying her comments, Shekinah said, "We are not supposed to be seen as wild animals tearing these people shops apart! I am upset! … I respect people who stand up … I don't appreciate that you got on Instagram [about] 'the girl crying for Gucci'. I wasn't crying for Gucci! "

In response to that, Tory said, "If you could lower it to a level like 3. We don't like acting like this." Shekinah then replied, "I don't appreciate that white man killing us. But I don't think we'll get anywhere by stealing the shit from these people. Gucci! Let's make it understood! I don't." I even wear that shit anyway! "

"All I'm saying is when I went online and saw you crying at the Gucci store," Tory insisted. Shekinah made things clear: "They have editions here. They have editions in the world!"

Then the two were involved in a shouting match with Shekinah once again, making it clear that she was not here for "white officers who kill black people." She later concluded: "I said what I said and I wasn't worried about Gucci!"

In another video, Shekinah was seen looking at a clip of Tory claiming that she really didn't know her. That led VH1's personality to scream furiously: "And I don't know b *** ha ** n *** a! He didn't go crazy! All of you groupies! I don't care **" No Say none of this, motherfucker! Stop hitting women! You're a whole black man hitting the bitches! "