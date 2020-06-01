Assasin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla, Aukey Power Bank, Ax Bodywash, Roomba Gold Box and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

The best deals of the day The best deals of the day The best offers on the web, updated daily.

A pack of 10 Ax Body Spray, a Aukey 30,000W power bank, a jewelry cleaner, a Roomba golden boxand a reformed Echo Show & Ring leading the best deals on Monday.

Marker Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter never to lose a deal!

G / O Media may receive a commission

NordVPN It is one of the most acclaimed VPN services out there and has been mass-downloaded by our readers during previous deals. The service allows you to connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, without keeping records of your actions.

Right now, the best deal is jump for three years of service and save 70% outside the regular monthly price. You'll have to spend $ 126 to do it, but at least you won't have to think again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 7/7/2020.

Sennheiser has saved $ 30 off the price of its wireless Bluetooth headphones right now. the Sennheiser CX 150BT The headphones are linked by a cable that hangs behind your neck, and the company promises strong noise isolation, comfortable wear, and a battery life of up to 10 hours.

If you haven't already, anyone who has recently started running as a hobby will soon realize that music is everything, and their headphones are the container that brings music to their ears. Designed for sports and exercise, including but not limited to running, the JBL Under Armor Headphones and True Wireless Headphones are for sale by up to 30% discount on Amazon. The two models in the ear come in black / red or just black for $ 160 while the buds cost $ 150.

Although I have not used the JBL Under Armor Train, I have taken the Under Armor FLASH in-ear headphones For a turn. These wireless Bluetooth headphones take advantage of UA waterproof technology to prevent sweat and rain from getting in the way of your workout. Meanwhile, the flexible rubber fit tips keep them from falling out of your ears, and the 25-hour battery life (with the aluminum charging case in the box) is impressive. I just wish the sound quality was a competition for my superior Bose SoundSport Free.

With a 30,000 mAh power bank, why would you ever tie yourself to a wall? The AUKEY model has USB-C and 30W Power Delivery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities, and dropped to $ 45 on Amazon with exclusive promotional code KINJA601. While you do, you can also save 25% on a 6.6ft nylon braided USB-C cable with code KINJA603, and if you need a wall charger, This 36W dual-port USB-C connector costs just $ 18 with promotional code KINJA602.

We all put one up for Boosted when they closed their doors earlier this year, but if you're still eager to get on an electric board, you still have a few options. Namely, there is RazorX RaxorX DLX Electric Skateboard. It can run up to 12 mph and last a total of 40 minutes on a single charge. If you relied on public transportation, but want a safer way to navigate the streets in a socially distant way, an electric board can take you faster than walking and adding a little more fun to the trip.

The more time we spend at home, working on our laptops, the more space we will occupy in our units. Sure, there's cloud storage, but it can be expensive, and you're handing all your data elsewhere. Having everything on a local disk ensures that you maintain control of your files and are within your reach when you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a Lots of SSDs for sale for up to $ 80 offSo if you need some storage ASAP, or just want to plan ahead, these units are worth a look. This 1TB drive, usually $ 250, is down to $ 170 right now, and this 500 GB drive it dropped to just $ 90.

TaoTronics is making it very cheap to get a pair of entry-level ANC headphones. the SoundSurge 60 costs only $ 34 when you clip the coupon on Amazon and use the promo code KINJALE6.

These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, enhanced voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is announcing 30-hour battery life with fast charge, where just five minutes in the juice gives you a session of two hours.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/9/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 05/29/2020.

If you can overcome their shortcomingsMicrosoft's Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily throw in a bag or take home to get the job done. Unfortunately, buying it won't give you the Surface Pro X keyboard or Slim Pen, and they're not exactly cheap. Typically, a package of the two It costs $ 270, but you can get it for $ 210 today. So if you're looking to toggle between a trackpad and stylus, or just want to scribble on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal for you.

Losing your stuff frequently? With a Tile Pro, up to $ 40 on AmazonIt will have a layer of protection and relief that will save you a bit of panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find anything the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can't guarantee your Perp won't be smart enough to take it off before they fill their faces.)

Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and a longer Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

If you can't wait to eat beer and throw a bad ax at your enemies, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is doing a little cheaper to do with a storm $ 10 discount on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether standard preorders come with the Way of the Berserker mission that Ubisoft originally announced as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. However, you get the Amazon pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price falls further between now and the release date (it probably won't), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don't forget that Amazon doesn't charge until it's shipped, so don't hesitate to secure your copy!

WATCH THIS. THIS IS SO CUTE. IT'S A PINK GAME COLOR LUNCH BOX. And with code E75HZ37W, You can get this SUPER ADORABLE LUNCH BOX for just $ 8! It's also little more than a cute novelty, as reviews suggest it's actually a good lunch box to keep food fresh. AND IT'S SO CUTE.

However, there are a couple of caveats. First, the code only works for the pink lunch box. I'm a little sad because I can't get the iconic purple lunch box for $ 8, but the pink one is pretty cute. Plus, these lunch boxes are made with leather, so those who live the full vegetarian or vegan lifestyle won't be able to grab one.

But if that doesn't bother you, you have until June 7 (or until it runs out) to get one!

Gaming chairs tend to have a bad reputation. But, it is important that if you are sitting on something for a long period, even to play video games, you must make sure you have a proper posture and not ruin your back when you are older. Of course, gaming chairs are also not the same in this regard, but this Fortnite chair It looks very solid.

First of all, it's not in those flashy colors that most gaming chairs are made because God knows what reason. That's fine! It also has a footrest, if you feel it too. And honestly, I don't really know how this chair relates Fortnite, so you really don't need to be a megafan to buy it.

From there, it's pretty standard for an ergonomic computer chair, only without the high price. This chair costs only $ 130, but the sale only lasts until Monday!

It is my opinion that Funko Pops are in bad taste. I also have at least three of them exposed on the shelf next to my bed. We have crowds. You can do the same right now, with a steep discount on Amazon's Gold Box sale. Do you want to show your love for Star Wars? One 7 "tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $ 9 off Joker 10 "Stickers. Remember game of Thrones? Daenerys is $ 19, a 38% reduction in price.

Examine carefully the widest catalog of Funko Pops discounted on the Amazon sales page. Whether you like it or not, I am sure you will find a character that pulls your heart. How could Baby Yoda not? It's a damn baby Muppet. You will never see this horrible Goose Captain marvel replica. For better or for worse, there is much more where they come from.

After some obfuscated messaging around the delays of COVID-19 in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini It is now available on Amazon, assuming you have $ 100 to spend. Complete with 50 complete seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the most perennial Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as another setback system that will allow you to relive the old days in quarantine (or experience them the first time if you are under a certain age).

Included in the package, you'll find the console, a single controller, and a varied mix of great American TurboGrafx-16 tickets and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military madness, Bonk's Revenge, and more. You won't find a power adapter in the box though unless you shell out $ 120 out of stock packageyou can change almost any old USB AC plug instead Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last June as PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The American version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller It was available from Hori, but like the power adapter, it's also sold out on Amazon. It was originally scheduled to launch more than two months ago, on March 19, before its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China faced "inevitable suspension" due to the widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Big fan of Tony Stark? Now you can add the Iron Man armor hall to your LEGO Avengers setup for $ 12 off the list price.

It comes with four different Iron Man suits, including an interchangeable Stark head, plus two enemy Outriders, and a large Igor robotic suit in which you can put Tony Stark. This 524-piece set is 20% off.

Wake up, samurai. Keanu Reeves of Todd McFarlane (aka Johnny Silverhhand) the statuette is here and it's done 20% discount on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last and don't forget to preorder Cyberpunk 2077, now with a discount for $ 45 at CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-capture video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Wizard developer of CD Projekt series.

Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will play belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game canon as "the street poets, social consciences, and rebels of the 2000s." If this sounds silly to you, it's because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 It will launch later this year on September 17.

As someone who recently updated their bed pillows, let me tell you, it's a game changer. While I didn't splurge on Malouf zonal dough pillows, now I wish I could. That's because they are 50% discount at Huckberry with the promotional code PILLOW50, lowering the cheaper option to $ 88, not too bad for a head cushion that says "regulate humidity, temperature, and odors," thanks to its bamboo charcoal infusion. Plus, for an additional $ 12, you can add CBD to the mix.

Malouf Zoned Dough pillows come in King and Queen sizes, suitable for any size bed. Each pillow is perforated, with larger holes concentrated in the center surrounded by smaller holes to reinforce your neck. The cover is machine washable, and the CBD options have a sage scent, for a relaxing scent that goes with its topical cannabidiol. Now lay your tired head down and sleep until you can't take it anymore. You deserve it.

If you want all the excitement of a Nascar pit crew member without any pressure, the One + 18 Volt Impact Wrench Kit It's $ 109 from RYOBI at The Home Depot. With up to 3,200 impacts per minute, you can replace your tires and assemble heavy equipment in no time, completely wirelessly. Since this bad boy runs on a 4.0Ah rechargeable battery, you will no longer be strapped to the nearest power outlet.

Better yet, everything you need is included in the box, from the spanner to the 18V IntelliPort P118 charger, 4.0Ah high-capacity battery, illustrated tool bag, and a handy operator's manual. The entire kit is backed by a 3 year warranty, plus if you have other RYOBI One + tools like me the battery is interchangeable. When one device is ready to charge, grab the battery of another and never stop twisting.

Can you scarf six 10 oz. cans of roasted peanuts with honey? For $ 21, you can buy the whole package and try it. Lowering $ 10 from their usual price, these sweet and salty legumes will make you lick the bottom of the can. However, be careful not to eat them all at once, because that would mean eating 9,600 calories in one session. But hey, they're delicious, so legally not even the wretched Baby Nut can stop you. No matter how hard Planters try to make it a thing.

Amazon has put up some pet-friendly pieces for sale to make the days a little more fun and comfortable for fur babies. These Amazon selects pet supplies It will change value as you choose the size you need. Is your pupper a big boy or a little boy? The sizes cover the entire range. Sales are up to 25% off.

There are two different styles of hug booster beds Both in different patterns and colors. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and will bring a lot of comfort to your dog or cat. the faux Sherpa padded bed It is perfect for boxes and pens. Speaking of which there is also a travel playpen and a tree for your kitty kat.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

You've probably honed handwashing so well that you're thinking of becoming a professional. Which is great, but have you been cleaning the rings you wear too? Dirty jewelry can also carry bacteria. Dirt and debris can cause scratches and even discoloration. A good easy-to-use jewelry cleaner is just what you need. the Ukoke Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner It has a 30% discount on Amazon and everything you have shines again.

Ukoke is committed to providing you with professional-grade cleaning and returning your items to a pristine condition. Just fill the tank, put on your precious pieces, maybe add a little hand soap to improve results, and that's it. It is easy. The ultrasonic waves that bathe everything are smooth and safe, but powerful enough to remove dirt. Keeping your jewelry clean and undamaged not only makes it beautiful, it maintains its value for years to come.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

While you can get away with preparing and forgetting the barbecue style for the needs of fans, those who really want to improve their grill game may be interested in a Smoke X alarm, which ThermoWorks has a 15% discount. Available in two channels ($ 143) and four channels ($ 169) Configurations in a wide variety of colors, this alarm is equipped with wireless RF technology that will allow you to control temperatures without having to care for the grill.

If you don't mind buying refurbished, Amazon is letting go of a two-piece combo with a Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro combined with a similarly used Echo Show 5 for a low price of $ 179. See who's pinching and interact with your visitors without having to go to the door, which is great in these increasingly anarchist times.

You could also get used to having robots in your family for the eventual cyber uprising. Just today, get a iRobot Roomba 891 from Amazon for $ 300. While not the most exciting Roomba available, you will get the reliability of quality floor sweeping hardware and a really good logic system that helps you learn from every thief and babysitter in your home in a matter of days. This is a Gold Box, so you will have to order today if you want one at this price.

15% discount on the order The | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use code SWEET 15 Photo: Dylan’s Candy Bar

I'm stressed and I really, really, REALLY want to eat some candy. But … I'm in keto, so unfortunately I can't. But what you can do is torture yourself by looking at wonderful looking sweets. And what YOU can do is buy and eat sweets without semi-fault with 15% discount at Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Where should you start your sugar filled adventure? Well the Bestseller list It has a ton of amazing looking products to try. Tackle boxes It really caught my eye, with a good variety of candy that comes in a box that you can probably use for rigging or other things. With the code SWEET 15You can get one for $ 22.

There's plenty to choose from, too, so take a look at their full selection. Eat enough candy for me too, okay?

Are you working on a creative project? Maybe you need to write something on cardstock that is big, bold, and easy to see? Sharpie's chisel tip markers are your best choice, as the wide tip makes it much easier to make your words visible without too much effort. At this time, a eight-marker pack costs about half on Amazon for $ 7Which is less than a dollar per marker! Use these babies to create posters for your events or events that you can attend. They are very versatile.

However, don't forget some cardstock.

This week at Target stock up on new kitchen utensils While everything is for sale! If the new item you need is a new appliance, a fancy mixeror just a teapotYou can get what you need to start your new kitchen project. Or you can just get a Keurig. Either or.

This sale lasts all week, but some items are already selling, so act fast if something catches your eye.

$ 137 for a three-piece tool set? Compared to many other options, these can seem quite expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools they are much more versatile than it sounds. These babies are adjustable, meaning only these three wrenches can replace a full set of bulky wrenches, perfect for those tired of carrying a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, removing all other set of things to go.

While this set typically costs $ 247, this key set is discounted over $ 100. Grab a set before the price goes up again!

Who does not like a good smoothie? Packed with fresh fruits and vitamins, it is a healthy drink that you can drink all day, especially when it's hot and humid. the Professional Ninja Blender It is a decent $ 90, and can hold about 72 oz. of liquid. If you don't like smoothies, the blades can puree and mix any type of sauce or whatever else you need to be the best chef, because it's YOUR kitchen and that's what you do. I'd jump into this deal before it's over.

This looks exactly like the kind of cozy shirt I want to wear right now, either outside or just chilling out with the dog on the couch. Is a classic three layer shirt with red stripes, and now you can save 60% off with the promo code MD60.

One of the highlights of the new Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific line, this vibrant short jacket It is ideal for spring walks. Different sized stripes add eye-catching appeal to this stretch cotton twill jacket, which is 30% off the list price.

If you get a high SPF before going to the beach, great! You're doing a great job. But what if I tell you that most of your sun exposure is actually being outside every day? It is very important to keep your skin protected all the time, not only in summer. Here it is The three sunscreens recommended by Dermstore for a variety of skin types.

If you have oily skin or are prone to breakouts, the thought of putting something heavy on your skin can be scary. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($ 36) Contains no oil, is lightweight, and is well-liked by Dermstore customers. It's a mid-level SPF with hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep your skin from getting nervous. Another good everyday mark for normal skin is SkinCeuticals Physical fusion UV Defense SPF 50 ($ 34). This one is also medium level and is tinted. Some critics said they didn't even have to use a base with it. It is also waterproof for up to forty minutes, so it works great on the beach. And for those with dry skin, IMAGE Skincare’s Prevention Daily Moisturizing Moisturizer SPF 30 ($ 44) is number one. It has zinc oxide and a mixture of ingredients to ensure that your skin does not dry out while moistening and provides excellent daily protection.

Remember that the FDA recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours. I did not know it.

Free shipping on all orders.

Some of you have had some pretty busy and hectic weekends, and some of you just made your way through countless Minecraft dungeons Don't worry sessions: SideDeal is here to save you with a Ax Body Soap 10-pack for just $ 29. Each bottle gives you 8.45 ounces of soapy heaven.

This variety pack may include the following scents:

Peace

Apollo

Dark temptation

Black

Recharge

Kilo

Deep space

Sports explosion

Phoenix

Night

Excite

Harmony

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can't find a new aphrodisiac.

Time to give your denim collection an update. For the next two days, Nordstrom Rack will give you up to 70% discount on Hudson Jeans collection. Both in the men's and women's sections there are a wide variety of items with great discounts and a handful of them exceed 70% of their original price.

Shorts, skirts, jackets and T-shirts. There is also a wide variety of colors and patterns. Not everything is dark or light wash. This cute black and white leopard print skirt It is marked at $ 53. Gray jeans are as classic as blue ones and there is a great pair 59% off in the men's section with all available sizes. Don't worry, ladies, there are shorts to meet your summer needs. shortie to capri.

Free shipping on orders over $ 100 and sale ends June 3.