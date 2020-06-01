Artist of the week: Suga

Twitter

The BTS member also known as Agust D releases a new mixtape during the continuous coronavirus crash and sweeps the iTunes Top Albums and Songs charts worldwide.

Multi-talented might be the best word to describe Min Yoon-gi, lovingly called Suga for his faithful devotees. Singer, pianist, dancer, rapper, songwriter and producer, the 27-year-old musician seems to possess all the known talents in the music industry.

Suga started writing songs at age 13 and learned more about composing and organizing music at 17 when she worked part-time in a recording studio. He started as an underground rapper before reaching stardom as a member of Korean global sensation BTS.

He wrote and produced a series of songs for the boy band. To date, he has more than 60 songs under his belt. Many of those tracks became popular with fans and charted around the world. As one of the The Bangtan Boys, appeared on Billboard's digital song sales chart more than 30 times.

In recent years, he has been busy traveling non-stop around the world with his bandmates. As the band's popularity peaked, they are spreading their wings to the United States by announcing a North American tour, but the plan was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

While Suga and his bandmates were disappointed by the cancellation of the tour, it allowed them to take a break from constant travel and rejuvenate. Still, Suga kept her creative mind working during the lockdown. He used his return to South Korea to work on his solo project.

Under his nickname as a soloist Agust D, dropped a mixtape called "D-2". Following up on the namesake released four years ago, the new album dominated iTunes' top album charts in 80 countries, including the US. USA, Canada, Germany and Japan.

Described as a "documentation of [himself] as of 2016", the mixtape is a treat for his staunch fans amid the grim pandemic. Collaborated with another BTS member RMAmerican singer and songwriter MAXand Nellthe leader of Kim Jong Wan.

One of his solo songs "Daechwita" was at the top of the iTunes song list, second only to Lady Gaganew single "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande. The other nine songs on his mixtape were behind the top 2, with no other artists taking the rest of the top 11.