Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Take Fans Along the Roller Coaster Miscarriage Journey

Through a heartbreaking YouTube video, the couple from & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; He talks about the complications he suffered when he was pregnant with their second child together less than a year after receiving a daughter.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham They have been through anguish. Just over a month after learning they were expecting their second child together, the couple they met in season 22 of "The Bachelor"They shared with their fans that they did not get the happy story they hoped for.

Through a video posted on their YouTube channel, the two revealed on Saturday, May 30 that Burnham had suffered a miscarriage. "This is not our typical kind of positive vibes video," the 28-year-old mother announced after sharing a clip of her trying to prank her husband by taking the pregnancy test, only to find out that she really was waiting .

However, their first visit to the doctor left them worried as their ultrasound showed that their baby was only about five weeks old, when it should have been around eight. "We were really confused by that," he admitted. "But our doctor assured us that it could be a number of things and not panic."

A follow-up appointment showed that the baby did not grow as it should have, prompting Burnham to say, "It is not the easiest news to assimilate." When they returned to the doctor on May 28, the couple learned that they had lost a miscarriage, which means that the embryo has died, but their body does not recognize the loss.

In response to the sad news, Luyendyk said: "It has been a roller coaster of emotions that went from fear at first a little bit because I was very early, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks and then obviously today was what Bad News. " He added: "It has consumed our thoughts for the past month. It has been difficult to hide this from everyone."

Burnham chimed in: "I was really excited to tell them that we were pregnant, and I think this is the best way to tell the whole story." Despite her anguish, her husband remained positive when he told fans, "Hopefully the next time you see a video with the word pregnancy it is positive and it is good news. We will get through it."

In the video description, the couple said, "Just over a month ago, we received the most exciting news and discovered that we were pregnant with our second baby." They continued, "We made a lot of plans. We bought a new house with more space, planned how we wanted to tell them everything, and envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother / sister."

On the reason why they shared the story publicly, the reality stars explained: "We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we shared everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can achieve other couples that go through these times a little less lonely. "

Luyendyk and Burnham married in January 2019, almost a year after he broke up with Becca Kufrin and proposed "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose". Four months later, the two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alessi Ren.