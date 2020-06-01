Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, patching the Unc0ver jailbreak

Apple today released iOS 13.5.1, which the company says "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," though without much detail in the changelog. But as he pointed out Twitter account Apple software updatesThe update is intended to repair the core vulnerability used by the recent Unc0ver jailbreak.

Apple's support page presents things more clearly: The update was designed to prevent an application from "running arbitrary code with kernel privileges." In other words, iOS 13.5.1 is designed to block the jailbreak.

The Unc0ver jailbreak was particularly noticeable in the iOS jailbreak community because it was available on current iOS 13.5, allowing users of the latest Apple devices to install new software features outside of Apple's closed App Store.

While it's certainly fun for iPhone enthusiasts to be able to have more customization options when it comes to their devices, jailbreaks like this one can also represent huge security holes in Apple's software (something the company strongly relies on as an iOS advantage), so it's not exactly a surprise to see that Apple has moved so fast to fix the vulnerability.