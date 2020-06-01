Apple just released the first iOS 13.5.5 beta for iPhone – BGR

Apple just released its first beta version of iOS 13.5.5 and the developer beta of iPadOS 13.5.5 on Monday.

The release came shortly after the public releases of iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1, which appear to have been security fixes to remove the new iOS jailbreak tool.

It's unclear what the major improvements and updates are in iOS 13.5.5, but it's expected to be a minor interim release after iOS 13.5, which was a more significant update.

Shortly after launching iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 to the general public, Apple released a new version of its mobile developer software platforms on Monday. The first beta versions of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 are now available to developers as wireless updates.

iOS 13.5 is the first version of software featuring the Apple Contact Tracking Technology API, which the company developed in collaboration with Google. Authorized developers can use the API to create their own applications to track people who test positive for COVID-19, which will be a vital step in the process of beating the coronavirus and returning to normal.

In addition to the API, iOS 13.5 also brought an enhancement to Face ID that makes it easier to unlock your iPhone when wearing a mask. Once you download the update, your iPhone will automatically jump to the password screen instead of trying to scan your face through the mask. You can also disable larger tiles in Group FaceTime video calls, in case you don't want anyone's face to dominate the entire screen.

Apple's iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 is out now, along with the corresponding iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.5.5 beta 1. We can also look forward to new versions of Apple's public iOS beta coming soon. Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.5.5 or iPadOS 13.5.5? We prepare a list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device is there, it works with the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR