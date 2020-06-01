Anderson Cooper breaks Trump's vote to use military to curb protests – Up News Info

Anderson Cooper criticized Donald Trump's vote to "dominate the streets" amid protests over the death of George Floyd, shortly after police used tear gas and rubber bullets on Monday night to drive protesters out of the Park. Lafayette Square.

In a brief statement at the White House, Trump threatened to send the military to the states if governors and mayors were unable to stop the unrest.

But Cooper, in Anderson Cooper 360, said that Trump "claimed a power that he really does not have. He cannot send the army to all the states, that is now law and order. What the president does not seem to know or care about is that the great Most of those protesting are also asking for law and order. A murdered black man with four officers holding him, with one knee to his neck, for more than eight minutes, more than three minutes of which he was no longer aware. law and order. That is murder. "

He went on to say that Trump "seems to think that dominating blacks, dominating peaceful protesters is law and order." It is not. He calls them thugs. Who is the bully here? Hidden in a bunker. Hiding behind a suit. Who is the bully? People have waited for days for this would-be war president to say anything. And this is what it says. And that's what he does.

Cooper then went on to his own experience, saying that "he has seen societies fall apart as a reporter."

"I have seen people dying on the streets while protesting. I have seen countries ripped apart by hatred and mysterious misinformation and laws and political demagogues and racism," Cooper said. "We cannot allow that to happen here. Of course, violence is not an answer, but people who protest deserve answers, and have not received them. No matter how many black men have been killed, lynched, imprisoned, mistreated, remarked, excluded from work We all know it People protesting on the streets know it and are tired of it And we should be too.

Cooper later teased Trump for giving a statement about restoring law and order, and then, after police cleared the streets near Lafayette Park, they organized a photo shoot at nearby St. John's Church, where the president briefly helped raise a Bible.

"You have to annoy the police with the peaceful protesters to be able to do a great show of being the big little man walking into a closed church," said Anderson Cooper.

"This event, as I said, if it weren't so dangerous and gross, it would be fun, because it's very low rent and just sad," Cooper added.