An academy choice? It's like Speed-Dating In The Dark – Up News Info

If you think the Oscar voting process is weird, with all those short lists, screening deadlines, member-only broadcast arrangements, branch nominations and hors d'oeuvres It counts (or whatever goes through the latest feeding restrictions): You will be totally stunned by the latest election of the Board of Governors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The rules have changed (again). This year, candidates for the 17 vacant seats on a 54-member board self-submit their names, do not go through a qualifying round, and are chosen on a branch-by-branch preferential ballot with up to five ranked options, such as Best Annual Image vote. The first candidate in a branch to obtain 50 percent of the votes plus one is a winner.

As for the rest of the process, well, it's kind of like speed dating in the dark.

Almost as this simple stranger may say, this is how the elections, which start at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, this morning, are supposed to work:

For starters, based on a manual count, and apologies to anyone who's lost, there appear to be 153 candidates for the 17 open seats, or nine candidates per seat. But they don't spread evenly between the branches. The actors branch appears to have 19 contenders, including incumbent Whoopi Goldberg, former Governor Ed Begley Jr., and coronavirus survivor Rita Wilson. The makeup and styling branch seems to have only one candidate, Linda Flowers, whose electoral prospects look good.

Voting will be open until 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Friday, June 5. But the list of candidates was not sent to the members of the Academy until last Friday afternoon, no matter that the auto-deliveries have already been closed for a week. So nearly 10,000 Academy members will elect new leaders, in a blitz, from a list they didn't see until just before the weekend's civil unrest round began in the East.

But that is not the only difficult part. It turns out, according to an Academy spokesperson, the list of candidates should not be disclosed to the public: it was only accessible to members of the Academy, one or more of whom (or a staff member), in the spirit of the times , was leaked to the press as an anonymous source that could not be cited because he or she or they were not authorized to comment.

Even more complicated, members can see who is running for places in other branches; but they can only read the statements of the candidates, published on the exclusive portal for members of the Academy, for their own branch. So an actor can see what candidate Richard Dreyfuss might say about his plans, but can't read, for example, what director and former Governor Michael Mann might have in mind.

Whatever the purpose of the limitation, it certainly discourages the formation of coalitions among the newly elected governors, who will make up a third of the board.

In a further twist, as necessary, those candidate statements, which are optional, are strictly limited to a length of 1,000 characters. That's characters, speechless. A paragraph, shorter than some of Trollope's sentences, to summarize the hopes and dreams of the Film Academy in the age of virus, broadcast, museum debt, and declining television ratings.

Voters, if they trust the Academy portal to get their information, they won't have much to go on. But that might be for the best since they don't have much time to think about it.

Still, it's hard not to be curious about what those 153 candidates are up to.

Finding 17 sources willing to transmit statements from 17 different branches is beyond the powers of this reporter.

But just for fun, I was able to take a look at the candidate list for a branch, the producers, and it's an intriguing case study.

This year, producers find 16 candidates vying for their seat on the open board. There is no incumbent, as Albert Berger, while eligible to run for reelection, is not on the self-submitted list.

Among those running, one, Jennifer Fox, appears to have no statement. Fox has been a former producer of the Academy Governors Awards banquet, so it can be assumed that she and her views are well known to those who matter.

Of the remaining 15, six (Khadija Alami, Lynette Howell Taylor, Robert Lantos, Michael S. Phillips, Peter Samuelson, and Irwin Winkler) published statements that are essentially resumes, with little or no attempt at political prescription. Of these, some pointed to obvious diversity credentials. Therefore, Alami identifies herself as "the first Arab producer and second Moroccan filmmaker" to join the Academy, and Howell Taylor, who co-produced the Oscar show this year with Stephanie Allain, notes that she was co-creator. from "HORIZONTE AWARD focused on giving female filmmakers greater access to the industry". Lantos also says he would bring diversity to the board, by virtue of his work with the Canadian and European film industries.

That leaves nine candidates who said at least something about plans or instructions for the Academy. Several maintained it in general, some at the level of vulgarity. Jason Blum said he hoped "to support the Academy 's long tradition of integrity, diversity, and promotion of creativity in all its forms." Steven-Charles Jaffe promises to advance "new technology" and "social relevance". Lori McCreary wants to focus especially on "the areas of inclusion and welcome." Chris Moore wants to make "the Academy a leader during this time when new platforms, new realities and new talents are affecting our industry." Michael Peyser says more or less the same, with an emphasis on the many emerging forms of film and film delivery. Jeffrey Sharp wants to expand the Academy Gold diversity internship program and strengthen international reach.

The remaining three candidates squeezed out some pretty pointy proposals into their 1,000 characters.

One of them, Michael Shamberg, would try to implement some of the reforms he proposed several weeks ago in an open letter to the current leadership of the Academy. "My" platform "is to transform the Academy into a social media institution, not just a physical one, with an annual member survey, virtual member committees, and a Zoom town hall where Academy leaders explain their vision and answer questions."

A little less specific, but no less emphatic, Richard W. Stevenson wants to expand the Academy's horizons far beyond his traditional focus on film. "While film making remains the pride and joy of the Academy, 95% of academy members are putting their storytelling talents to work in other forms of digital cinema that are not currently well represented on the Board. Governors, "he writes.

Then there is Lawrence David Foldes, who passionately calls for more achievement-based membership policies. In his words, "EXCELLENCE in ACHIEVEMENT should always come first, not politics, nor quotas, nor hashtags."

There you go. Sixteen candidates. Lots of identity. A handful of real plans. And whoever gets the seat will be added to a Board whose meetings cannot be attended by the members, and whose transactions, under the statutes, are strictly confidential.

What could go wrong?