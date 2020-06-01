AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, DGA on Hollywood White Paper Protocols – Up News Info

22-page industry technical report developed by the Task Force on the Occupational Safety and Industry Management Committee that establishes protocols for a safe return to work "in an environment that minimizes the risk of contracting, was provided to governors or spread COVID-19 ". Los Angeles and New York on Monday and will be shared with other governors and government officials.

The guidelines are based on discussions with health experts, guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and comments from industry participants familiar with the working conditions of film and television production.

Its recommendations “establish the consensus of the Task Force and outline guidance regarding the protective measures to be used, including periodic screening, diagnostic testing, use of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of job sites and the appropriate response if an employee hires COVID-19 or is exposed to it. "

Related story Hollywood presents COVID-19 reopening plan of studios, unions and producers to the governors of NY and CA

the Alliance of film and television producers He said the report "is the result of an industry-wide collaborative effort comprised of production companies, unions and unions to provide governments with a set of guidelines and principles to safely resume production."

SAG-AFTRA He said, "This document is an initial set of principles and guidelines that we all agree to form a relevant and realistic first step to protect the cast and crew in reopening the entertainment and media industry in its two largest markets." As previously reported, our draft protocols are being developed with the advice and input of our epidemiologists and industrial sanitation experts, guided by member leaders, staff, our unions, and labor relations and sanitation officials. Our protocols will be completed and launched in the coming days.

"We are grateful to all organizations whose representative members or designees contributed to the work of the Industry-wide Occupational Safety Committee Task Force and are especially grateful to SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White, the Director of Operations and General Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and National Director of Acrobatics and Safety Cedric Jackson for guiding SAG-AFTRA contributions to the Task Force and the document. ”

DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russell Hollander told members today that “The way back is finally taking shape and we remain optimistic. We appreciate the need to return to work and know that time is extremely important; doing it right is mandatory. "

This is the statement that the leaders of the DGA issued today:

"Going back to doing what we love, being able to support ourselves and our loved ones, and doing it safely, is the main concern in all our minds", "Your Guild is working 24 hours with our sister Guilds and Unions and the Employers to make it happen as soon as possible. We know you have questions about what's happening with our DGA National Board Covid-19 Safety Committee, and that there may also be some confusion stemming from reports on different groups that They work on their own efforts. It is true that a lot is happening, and that is a good thing. Let us explain how it all fits together.

"First, at the request of the Governors of New York and California, we have been working with a Task Force of the Occupational Safety Committee for Industry Management to develop the plan for production to resume. This working group is also comprised of representatives from the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (IATSE), the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Actors Guild of the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), as well as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and other producer representatives. For more than a month, the Task Force has been working to develop an Industry White Paper with high-level guidelines to allow film and television production to resume. That document, which lays out detailed guidance employers must follow to provide a safe work environment for our members, other industry workers, and the general public, is presented to Governors Cuomo and Newsom today. Addresses areas including hygiene, disinfection and maintenance, restoration, mandatory employment of Covid-19 Compliance Officers, symptom detection, physical distancing, paid leave policies and Covid-19 training, among other important critical issues necessary for the safe resumption of production.

"While the Industry White Paper provides a solid basis for appropriate state agencies to review resumption of production, and requires mandatory testing, it also expressly states that with respect to mandatory testing protocols and other key areas such as equipment of personal protection (EPP)), department-specific operating protocols and project-specific workflows, there will be further discussions between Producers and Unions and Unions.

"That's where our Committee and our coordinated efforts with our Brother Guilds and Unions come in. Starting with the work of our Committee, it has met regularly for over six weeks to develop plans that address these issues. From the beginning, the Committee recognized that a science-based approach was vital to achieving these correct protocols. The reality is that we live in a pre-vaccine world, and physical estrangement and PPE are not always possible in our unique workplaces, particularly for those who They present themselves in front of the camera, and so the Committee assembled a coalition of world-renowned infectious disease epidemiologists and experts to assist in the development of a plan.

• W. Ian Lipkin, MD, John Snow Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Infection and Immunity Center at the Mailman School of Health, Professor of Pathology and Neurology at Columbia University College of Vagelos Physicians and Surgeons;

• Larry Brilliant, MD, MPH, Physician and Epidemiologist, currently serves as CEO of Pandefense Advisory and Chairman of the NGO Ending Pandemics Advisory Council;

• Baruch Fischhoff, PhD, professor at Howard Heinz University in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, where he specializes in decision and risk analysis; and

• Jeffrey Shaman, PhD, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the International Institute for Climate Research and Society / Earth Institute at Columbia University Mailman School of Health, who modeled various test protocols for the Committee.

“Based on the guidance provided by our consultants, it quickly became clear that testing would be the cornerstone of our recommendations. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of this. Without evidence, the entire cast and crew would be working in an environment of unknown risk. The confirmed cases, determined days after people have been removing the virus, could endanger the health of the cast members and crew. Also, they could lead to the quarantine of others on set, and if those people include a lead actor or director, production delays, or even a production shutdown.

“For this reason, the Committee recommends that each cast member and crew be tested for active Covid-19 infection first before their first day on the job to ensure they are not removing the virus. The cast and crew members should be subject to regular testing protocols during the course of their production work. The frequency of that test should be based on a number of factors.

"In recognition that artists are among the most vulnerable because they cannot use PPE when cameras are shooting, and often will not be able to engage in physical distancing, there should be a higher testing frequency for them and those with whom they have close contact. . On the other hand, people who work in areas like the production office, where physical distancing and PPE can be used, don't need to be tested as often. In order to ensure that these different sections of the production environment are strictly controlled, the Committee recommends the implementation of a specialized "Zone" system, which establishes the environments and barriers within which those on set can flow as the proximity to the plaster, level of evidence, PPE and the extent to which physical distance can be observed in the performance of their work.

“The frequency of testing can also be affected by the prevalence of the virus in a given community and the rate of spread of the infection. Another factor to consider is the availability of tests and the need for quick results. Fortunately, it is hoped that these problems will be resolved in the near future and can be adapted to production needs. Other detailed protocols established in the Committee's recommendations include procedures around strict physical distancing and the use of medically approved and employer-provided PPE. The Committee's recommendations also expand the roles of the Covid-19 monitor on set, emphasizing the importance of his authority to correct unsafe practices or conditions, and to address issues as they arise.

“While our Committee has gone through this highly detailed process, our sister unions IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and the Teamsters have engaged in similar work with their own experts. And we have all been in constant contact with each other, as have our respective consultants. We have shared our opinions, information and developments with them, and they have done the same with us and with each other. That close coordination is ongoing, and you should anticipate receiving more news from us soon.

“We thank our Committee for all the challenging work they continue to do with tireless dedication. These are incredibly complex problems to solve, science is still developing rapidly, and everything is being done in the midst of a world that changes at breakneck speeds. Regardless, what drives us is to do this well for our members, other industry workers and the general public, so that a quick, safe and sustainable return to work can be achieved.

“The way back is finally taking shape, and we remain optimistic. We appreciate the need to return to work and know that time is extremely important; getting it right is mandatory. We also want to acknowledge the pain and anguish we all feel at this time in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the continuing social injustice in our nation. There's a lot more we plan to say about that very soon. "