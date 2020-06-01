Amid protests, Colorado lawmakers issue bill to counter police brutality – Up News Info

Colorado lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday, passing spray-painted messages like "good cop = dead cop," just hours after the building's grounds were covered in a massive crowd of protesters and tear gas filled the air.

For parts of the day, a viewer inside the building would have had no reason to think that anything has changed recently, even as outside protesters arrived on the Capitol lawn for a fifth day of riots over the death of George Floyd. In the Senate, lawmakers debated a bill on union powers. The House received a large number of bills, including one proposing to change the standards on how laying hens are housed.

But some lawmakers, already awash in a myriad of coronavirus-related challenges, among other tasks, are trying to quickly approve a budget with roughly $ 3 billion in cuts, say the message of the protests is not lost on them, and who intend to take action.

Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat who joined protesters downtown during the day, plans to introduce a bill as early as Tuesday that says it aims to address brutality and police accountability in Colorado by eliminating the immunity shield for the prosecution of the law. Compliance officers have acted illegally. It would allow them to be sued in their individual capacities; Currently, cities and counties pay attorneys' fees and settlements at the taxpayer's expense.

The Denverite news organization, reporting a snapshot of an eight-month period, discovered in 2017 that $ 2.78 million in taxpayer money had gone to eight Denver Police Department settlements.

"I think law enforcement should meet a standard of integrity, respect and responsibility and the bill will reflect that," Herod told Up News Info on Monday. "We have to make sure that law enforcement officers acting outside their authority, who harm and murder people, especially people of color, are illegally held accountable."

Herod said a Denver Post investigation into statewide police shootings sparked talks on the matter earlier in the session, and since the murder of George Floyd, lawmakers have recovered those talks. She also said that she is working with the Black and Latinx committees, and that Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, is working with her on the law. That your name is attached is an indication not only of your standing on the bill, but also of the likelihood that it will pass; A member of leadership generally has the power to ensure that your bill receives a serious hearing in a way that other members cannot.

Garcia's comments on police violence and public confidence in law enforcement have been significantly more accurate than those of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis.

"This is not just about what is happening in other states," Garcia said. "This is about what's happening in our own backyards. And sadly, we shouldn't need body cameras and people using their cell phones to detect lack of integrity. We must address the problems associated with police brutality and this bias or going to erode the profession. "

Garcia said law enforcement agencies in Colorado do a good job of hiring officers for the first time to make sure they meet the standards, but should continue to monitor them.

He said he believes most police officers are heroes, but added in an interview Monday: "We have officers who lack integrity and violate the law, every day, who are sworn to defend. We should be concerned about that as elected officials."

Other lawmakers spoke publicly Monday about the protests, including Representative James Coleman, a Denver Democrat who from the House floor called for "law enforcement officers who abuse their privilege,quot; to be held accountable, and who condemned the riots. But he said he supports the right to protest.

"I had to talk to my son," said Senator Rhonda Fields, an Aurora Democrat who sits in the Black Caucus with Coleman. "We have to teach our young people how to behave when the police stop you, because if you don't, you could end up not breathing."