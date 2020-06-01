Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Waco Park – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

WACO, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared in Waco's Cameron Park.

Police received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. about a missing boy in the park.

The boy's name is Frankie González.

He was last seen in the restrooms near a bridge in the park and was wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

The boy is Caucasian, with brown eyes and black hair. It is 2 & # 39; 6 ″ tall.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here