Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Waco Park – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WACO, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared in Waco's Cameron Park.

Police received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. about a missing boy in the park.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Frankie Gonzales from Waco, TX on 06/01/2020 pic.twitter.com/NRCJsEpaT0 – Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 2, 2020

The boy's name is Frankie González.

He was last seen in the restrooms near a bridge in the park and was wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

The boy is Caucasian, with brown eyes and black hair. It is 2 & # 39; 6 ″ tall.