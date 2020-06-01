Amazon laptop discounts: work from home: 5 laptops available with up to 42% discount on Amazon – Latest News

Work from home is here to stay. If you are looking to buy a new laptop to meet your job requirements, e-commerce company Amazon has some deals for you. The e-tailer has included laptops from Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and HP at a discounted price on its website. In addition, it has partnered with Citi Bank to offer an instant 10% discount on the bank's credit and debit card. Take a look at the available offers

Dell Inspiron 3583 Core i5 8th Gen Laptop:

Available at Rs 45,990 after a 23% discount

Originally priced at Rs 59,990, the Dell Inspiron 3583 laptop is available at a discount of Rs 14,000. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display and has 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage capacity.

Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 at 1.8GHz:

Available at Rs 65,990 after a 22% discount

Apple MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen and 8GB of RAM is for sale at Rs 65,990. The laptop has a discount of Rs 18,910 from its original price. It comes with 128GB of internal storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Core i5 10th Gen Laptop:

Available at Rs 54,990 after a 21% discount



After a discount of Rs 14,900, this Lenovo laptop can be purchased at Rs 54,990. It offers a 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen and works with Windows 10.



HP Pavilion 14-CE1000TX 2018 8th Generation Core i5 Notebook:

Available at Rs 58,990 after a 22% discount

The laptop comes with an original price of Rs 75,486. After a discount of up to Rs 17,000, it can be purchased at Rs 58,990 from the Amazon website. The laptop offers a 14-inch screen with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Acer Nitro 7 Intel Core i5 9th Gen Laptop:

Available at Rs 75,999 after a 42% discount

Acer Nitro 7 has a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display. It is currently trading at a discounted price of Rs 75,999 on Amazon.