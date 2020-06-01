Amazon laptop discounts: work from home: 5 laptops available with up to 42% discount on Amazon – Latest News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12
Work from home is here to stay. If you are looking to buy a new laptop to meet your job requirements, e-commerce company Amazon has some deals for you. The e-tailer has included laptops from Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and HP at a discounted price on its website. In addition, it has partnered with Citi Bank to offer an instant 10% discount on the bank's credit and debit card. Take a look at the available offers

Dell Inspiron 3583 Core i5 8th Gen Laptop:
Available at Rs 45,990 after a 23% discount

Originally priced at Rs 59,990, the Dell Inspiron 3583 laptop is available at a discount of Rs 14,000. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display and has 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage capacity.

Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 at 1.8GHz:
Available at Rs 65,990 after a 22% discount

Apple MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen and 8GB of RAM is for sale at Rs 65,990. The laptop has a discount of Rs 18,910 from its original price. It comes with 128GB of internal storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Core i5 10th Gen Laptop:
Available at Rs 54,990 after a 21% discount

After a discount of Rs 14,900, this Lenovo laptop can be purchased at Rs 54,990. It offers a 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen and works with Windows 10.

HP Pavilion 14-CE1000TX 2018 8th Generation Core i5 Notebook:
Available at Rs 58,990 after a 22% discount

The laptop comes with an original price of Rs 75,486. After a discount of up to Rs 17,000, it can be purchased at Rs 58,990 from the Amazon website. The laptop offers a 14-inch screen with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Acer Nitro 7 Intel Core i5 9th Gen Laptop:
Available at Rs 75,999 after a 42% discount

Acer Nitro 7 has a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display. It is currently trading at a discounted price of Rs 75,999 on Amazon.

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){} } $( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();}); })(); } }); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=();t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0);s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here