Amazing video shows the explosion of the SpaceX Starship prototype – BGR

SpaceX's SN4 spacecraft prototype exploded during a static fire test on Friday, just hours before the Crew Dragon's second launch attempt.

The two projects are completely different and the explosion had no impact on NASA's mission.

Video of the explosion shows the prototype of the rocket spilling what appears to be oxygen shortly before the explosion destroys the vehicle.

SpaceX had an incredibly hectic weekend. His Crew Dragon capsule traveled to the International Space Station and for the first time had astronauts for the journey. It was a great achievement for SpaceX and a big problem for NASA, which desperately wants the ability to send humans into space whenever they want.

Unfortunately, not everything turned in the direction of SpaceX, and a test of a SpaceX Starship prototype ended in the worst possible way on Friday. A static fire test, a test of the vehicle's propulsion system without it leaving the ground, resulted in a massive explosion and a complete loss of the prototype known as SN4.

Testing of SpaceX vehicles is not something that is normally open to the public, but that doesn't stop SpaceX enthusiasts from ducking down and recording some of the company's efforts from afar. NASASpaceflight is one of those groups, and recorded a live video stream of the static litmus test, capturing the incredible explosion in all its glory.

The video is quite wild. It starts with preparing the prototype vehicle for its static fire test and offers feedback from NASASpaceflight enthusiasts who know a lot about these types of events. Everything seems to be going well until the test area is flooded with some kind of smoke or steam.

Observers say they have never seen anything like this before during a static litmus test and begin to suggest possible explanations. They discuss whether it could be oxygen or methane, and only moments later, the entire vehicle explodes, leaving virtually nothing in place.

It's actually fun to hear the comment as observers try to identify what was left after the big boom. They offer their own theories about what could have gone wrong and collect the remains from afar based on what they can see. What they definitely can't see is the prototype of the SpaceX spacecraft that seemed to vanish into thin air.

At this point, it's unclear exactly what caused the Spacecraft prototype to explode like that. An investigation will be carried out, as it always happens when something like this happens, and SpaceX will try to get to the bottom of it. Whatever the case, this is exactly why this type of testing is done, and spectacular failures right now mean less risk of similar failures in the future.

The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype explodes during a static fire test. Image Source: NASASpaceflight