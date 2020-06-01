Almost 5,000 protesters have been arrested across the country since George Floyd's death

Roommates, nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, have continued to escalate in recent days along with arrests. According to current estimates, nearly 5,000 protesters have been arrested across the United States, and that number is expected to increase further as the days go by.

Reports from @NBCNews, following the heartbreaking murder of George Floyd, hundreds across the United States began to make their voices heard in protest. The protests escalated as the weekend began, when protesters broke local curfews to express anger and outrage at police brutality in the United States. Cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Atlanta saw their protests erupt in fires, mass looting and police vehicles that were attacked.

New estimates indicate that 4,400 protesters have been arrested in the week since George Floyd was killed. Interestingly, the protests in Minneapolis are also reported to have gradually become less intense despite being the center of the scene of the murder. In addition to curfews across the city and the National Guard coming to patrol several cities, the protest shows no signs of slowing down.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin was officially arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder for his role in the death of George Floyd. Shortly after his arrest, his bond was set at $ 500,000 and he currently remains in police custody. As for the other three officers who were on the scene, no charges have been filed against them so far, but many believe they will be arrested and charged in the coming days.

