Alabama journalists hit live TV – to 'faces' of recorded looters!

Two journalists from the local Alabama media were beaten while covering protests in the heart of downtown Birmingham on Sunday night.

Reporters were broadcasting live on Facebook, and the broadcast captured the shocking incident, which occurred just outside the Alabama Power Company headquarters.

The Birmingham protests started peacefully, but the crowd began to destroy a Confederate statue, which many see as a white supremacist landmark in the center of the city's capital.

A hand-to-hand combat ensued, when reports began filming the men who were destroying the statue and distributing the video to the police.

When the crowd realized what the journalists were doing, they turned on them. Observe how a group of masked men was recorded hitting Stephen Quinn with ABC 33/40 on the back of the head.

And then stomping on it.

Here is the video: