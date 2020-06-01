Akshay Kumar is angry; plans legal action against fake news

During the Coronavirus pandemic, we have witnessed a series of false news, either about the disease itself or about Bollywood celebrities. The latter speaks of Akshay Kumar who books a full flight from Mumbai to Delhi for his sister's trip. This has left Akshay quite upset. He went on to clarify that this is not true and that he has stopped supporting false news.

The report indicated that Akshay had booked a full passenger flight, converting it to a rented flight for his sister, who had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi during the shutdown. The report further mentioned that he had four crew members to take care of the sister and her 2 children who were traveling with her.

Reacting to this news, Akshay turned to social media to criticize the reports and warned that he is contemplating legal action against them. He wrote: "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two children is FALSE from start to finish. She has not traveled anywhere since closing and has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough to endure fabricated and false reports!

The actor who follows the rules of confinement and social distancing along with his wife, Twinkle Khanna and their children, Aarav and Nitara at their Juhu residence, clearly mentioned that his sister is also in Mumbai and has not traveled anywhere since the confinement. . In addition, he clarified that his sister only has one son and not two as mentioned in the report.

Now that should put all the rumors to rest.