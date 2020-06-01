Akshay Kumar expresses his sorrow at the disappearance of music composer Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan passed away in Mumbai last night and since the news of his passing broke, the music and entertainment industry has been in shock. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share his condolences. He wrote: “Surprised and saddened to hear about #WajidKhan's premature disappearance, talented and always smiling … he left too soon. May God give your family strength at this difficult time. "

Wajid had composed music for Akshay films like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 2 ​​and more.