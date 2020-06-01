Ajay Devgn helps hospital made in Dharavi for patients with COVID-19

Bollywood stars have come out in large numbers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. From providing rations to making generous contributions to relief funds, celebrities around the world have played an important role in fighting the pandemic. The latest contribution came from Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who made a generous donation to the 200-bed field hospital in Dharavi, which was built in 15 days and will open today. The actor has paid for the hospital's oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators. The contribution is said to be made through Ajay's production house, the Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF). BMC officials have said that the production house had previously provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi.

According to a newspaper, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner for the G-North ward, said: "We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for the 200 beds and two portable fans. He agreed to pay for them. Ajay, however, has not yet opened up about his contribution. "Congratulations to you, Ajay!