After Reality Star's death, Japan vows to take mask off hate online

TOKYO – During the last weeks of Hana Kimura's life, a constant stream of hatred washed over her social media accounts. On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, anonymous posters attacked her appearance, her open demeanor, and especially her role in "Terrace House," a popular Japanese reality show where some viewers viewed her as a villain.

Their apparent suicide late last month at age 22 has sparked a national call to action against online bullying, pushing Japan into a global debate about how much responsibility online platforms should have to moderate the content they host.

Japanese authorities have vowed to act quickly to control Internet trolls, who hide behind a layer of anonymity to share malicious posts that are sometimes misogynistic or racist. But free speech advocates fear that measures that make it harder for people to hide their identities could cool the country's growing online activism, which has become an increasingly powerful grip on government power.

"There are conflicts with freedom of expression and rights and privacy that are extremely thorny," said Ayaka Shiomura, a former television personality and current member of the upper house of the Japanese Parliament, who has been the target of cyberbullying.