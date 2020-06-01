After Reality Star's death, Japan vows to take mask off hate online

TOKYO – During the last weeks of Hana Kimura's life, a constant stream of hatred washed over her social media accounts. On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, anonymous posters attacked her appearance, her open demeanor, and especially her role in "Terrace House," a popular Japanese reality show where some viewers viewed her as a villain.
Their apparent suicide late last month at age 22 has sparked a national call to action against online bullying, pushing Japan into a global debate about how much responsibility online platforms should have to moderate the content they host.
Japanese authorities have vowed to act quickly to control Internet trolls, who hide behind a layer of anonymity to share malicious posts that are sometimes misogynistic or racist. But free speech advocates fear that measures that make it harder for people to hide their identities could cool the country's growing online activism, which has become an increasingly powerful grip on government power.
"There are conflicts with freedom of expression and rights and privacy that are extremely thorny," said Ayaka Shiomura, a former television personality and current member of the upper house of the Japanese Parliament, who has been the target of cyberbullying.
"We have to think about the victims first, like Ms. Kimura," he said, but "their situation may be exploited."
The discussion in Japan echoes a fierce debate in the United States about how far social media companies should go to intervene in user posts. Last week, Twitter added tags to two of President Trump's tweets, directing users to fact-checking materials, and hid another of his tweets behind a warning, saying it glorified violence.
An outraged Mr. Trump, who has used social media to attack everyone from the world's famous to the totally unknown, signed an executive order that could increase the responsibility of companies like Twitter and Facebook for content published by users.
In Japan, authorities have been fighting for decades over how to monitor online speech. The country's anonymous message boards, created in the early years of the Internet, became a breeding ground for some of the worst aspects of modern online culture, as users were thrilled to publicly express their darkest views without fear of repercussions.
The Japanese Parliament passed a law nearly 20 years ago that sought to protect victims of online abuse, although lawyers say it has had little effect. Now, since Kimura died, officials have promised to put more teeth behind the guards.
Communications minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that she would move "quickly,quot; to add measures that would make it easier for victims of online abuse to unmask the people behind anonymous posts.
Celebrities, politicians, and legal experts have called for even stricter movements, demanding that social media companies be forced to take a more active role in reviewing and eliminating hate speech.
A coalition that includes Facebook, Twitter and the popular Japanese chat app Line launched a statement shortly after Ms. Kimura's death saying that they would move quickly to reduce personal attacks on their platforms. Steps could include general bans for users who intentionally demean others.
While the movement of Twitter in the United States to more moderate content has added fuel to claims by the right that the platform is trying to silence conservative views, in Japan the problem of intervening in online discourse has raised a dilemma for the left as well.
Suspicion of government censorship has deep ties to historical memories of the authorities' ruthless suppression of freedom of expression before World War II. People on the political left point to the power of unrestricted speech to hold the government accountable in a country with weak political opposition, and say government regulations could be used to destabilize this growing force.
In May, an overwhelming wave of online criticism prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to abandon an attempt to extend term limits for the country's top prosecutors, a move widely seen as an attempt to shore up his political power.
But those on the left also abhor the type of harassment that may have contributed to Ms. Kimura's death.
To many viewers, the smooth beats of "Terrace House," a show that brings together six strangers in a beautiful home and gently pushes them together, seemed like a refuge from the sometimes sordid drama of other reality shows.
Where other shows seemed intended to highlight the ugliest aspects of their contestants' personalities, "Terrace House,quot; focused on everyday pleasures. One of the biggest narrative arcs of the last season focused on the struggles of one cast member to make broccoli pasta.
When the show, produced by Fuji TV, was picked up on Netflix, it became a surprise international success, and critics praised the often-uncomfortable content.
But online, some Japanese viewers threw a steady stream of invective at the cast of the show, ruthlessly ripping apart each misstep and perceived lack of personality.
Kimura, a professional fighter, was subjected to particularly harsh attacks. When commentators filled her mentions on social media with posts calling her "gorilla,quot; and asking her to "disappear," she responded with a meek apology, asking, "If I do, will people love me?"
In an episode that aired in March, she was shown reprimanding a roommate for shrinking one of her expensive wrestling suits in the dryer. The trolls piled up, telling her to die and criticized her for her alleged lack of femininity, her muscular build, her outspokenness and the dark skin she inherited from her Indonesian father.
When the show was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fuji TV aired the episode again and uploaded additional behind-the-scenes footage to YouTube and the show's official website, spawning a second barrage of attacks.
On May 23, Ms. Kimura tweeted that she received up to 100 "candid opinions,quot; each day. The post was accompanied by photos of multiple cuts on her wrists and arms.
Hours later, Ms. Kimura was found dead in the Tokyo apartment where she lived alone.
In the controversy that followed, Fuji TV quickly removed content about the season Kimura appeared on from the show. website and suspended its transmission. In a statement, the network's president apologized for not paying more attention to Ms. Kimura's state of mind, writing that "the network's awareness of how to help the cast was insufficient."
As with bullying around the world, in Japan "people who are different from others are often the targets," said Ikuko Aoyama, an expert in cyberbullying at Tsuru University. "People use social media to take down people who stand out."
But "the damage that comes from deviating from social norms is perhaps more serious for the Japanese than for Europe or the United States," he said.
The burden of standing out seems to have weighed heavily on Kimura. In one of his first appearances on "Terrace House," he told a co-star that he was concerned that people hated his outgoing personality.
While her infectious enthusiasm and bubbly warmth made her a favorite of some fans, those traits also drew the contempt of others who came to view her as the show's "heel,quot;, a wrestling term used to describe a role. villain to a heroic opponent.
It was the role he played in the ring and it was probably also the one he was expected to play on the show, said Hiromichi Shizume, an Abema TV producer who has worked on reality shows. Producers often seek to reinforce those casting options by training cast members and selectively editing the hundreds of hours of filming they film.
They also regularly play conflicts on social media, hoping to draw more viewers to the show, Hiromichi said.
In Ms. Kimura's case, "the promotional videos for the shows were edited to show her saying some nasty lines," she said, adding that "negative online posts really increased interest on social media."
Producers religiously monitor social media response to their shows, said Tamaki Tsuda, who works on the high school dating show "Who Is the Wolf?"
"The trashy talk sparked interest in the show," he said. "They understood that and used it, and I hope they are aware of what was happening with Hana's social media."
While Ms. Kimura's death has sparked self-reflection on online hate and the nature of reality TV, some in Japan seem insensitive to those lessons.
Twitter mobs used their apparent suicide as an excuse to unleash a torrent of inventiveness on other "Terrace House,quot; cast members, including celebrities who appeared on the show to provide color commentary.
One of those targets has been Ryota Yamasato, a popular comedian who often ridiculed the cast of the show. Since Ms. Kimura's death, commentators have attacked him online, filling his mentions with angry demands that he take responsibility.
Others have backed down. "It's easy to focus on negative comments," wrote one anonymous Twitter user. "Please don't think that's all there is, okay?"
If you are considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources. In Japan, call TELL Lifeline at 03-5774-0992 or go to telljp.com/lifeline/.
Makiko Inoue contributed reporting.