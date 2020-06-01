After layoff, what are "recession-proof,quot; industries?

Q: I was recently fired and I want to look for opportunities in a safer industry. In March, I was fired from a travel industry software company. Which companies are recession proof?

A: Many job applicants are looking for industries that have not been affected by COVID-19. There are some industries that have experienced increases. Some food service companies are hiring, including Instacart and Taco Bell. As many of us spend more time in our homes, companies like Lowe’s and Home Depot are also hiring. I just bought a carpet from Wayfair online this weekend. Usually I go to HomeGoods, but Wayfair will deliver free on Wednesday. Other companies they hire include Amazon, CVS Health, Chewy, and online learning organizations like Edx.

You make a good point. Many employers who touch trips, restaurants or transportation have difficulties. Some of these companies may not get to the other side of this pandemic. Or they may have to rethink their service delivery model in the short term (and possibly the long term).

No company or industry is completely recession-proof. Many are able to pivot or recover, but few companies are "recession proof,quot; in 2020 or beyond. Some job seekers have come to education, thinking it was recession-proof. No, not in 2020. Some job seekers have been hired by companies that were on an upward trajectory before March 2020. The balance sheet looked promising and the economy was accelerating. National and international crises like COVID-19, September 11th The attacks, the Great Depression of 1932 and the wars have a different impact on employers. World War II was a catalyst for Boeing's growth in the late 1930s and early 1940s. However, in late May 2020, Boeing laid off more than 6,500 workers due to the COVID pandemic. -19.

As you begin to search for your next role, think about the industries that are likely to thrive after COVID-19. There are some sectors that prosper, some that defend themselves and others that fight.