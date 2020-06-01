After Dragon's historic dock, the United States has more new spaceships on the way

This image of the Dragon docked at the International Space Station was captured by Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner. Ivan Vagner / Twitter

During their approach on Sunday morning, Dragon first appeared as a white BB-8 on the space station.

But then America's newest spacecraft began to take on a more well-defined appearance. NASA TV

He approached the station with his nose cone open, ready to dock. NASA TV

Before docking, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent some time manually flying the vehicle.

This sequence of images shows Dragon arriving for his final focus.

The docking took place about 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

After the space shuttle and the Russian Soyuz, Dragon is the third type of manned vehicle that docks at the space station.

Hopefully, he'll join Boeing's Starliner in about a year.

The NASA television offered great high-resolution views on Sunday morning. Here, Dragon is "gently captured,".

Dragon had this view of the space station before his final approach.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft made history for the second time on Sunday.

On May 25, 2012, the ISS seized a Dragon Cargo. It became the first private spacecraft to visit the International Space Station. Sunday when Dragonship Effort Docked with the station 15 minutes ahead of schedule, on the Chinese-Mongolian border, it became the first private spacecraft to fly crew there (or anywhere in orbit, for that matter).

After docking, the spacecraft's commander, NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, was complementary after he and Bob Behnken spent some time manually flying Dragon. "It flew almost like the sim, so I congratulate the people of Hawthorne," he said, referring to SpaceX headquarters in California, where astronauts spent many weeks practicing in a flight simulator. "It flew very well, very crisp. We couldn't be happier with the vehicle's performance."

This bodes well for NASA, which is counting on the Crew Dragon vehicle to begin transporting crews of four to the International Space Station in late August. Effort Now it will remain connected to the station for at least several weeks, depending on the performance of its orbiting solar panels. NASA would like the crew to remain in orbit for up to three months, to conduct several spacewalks for the maintenance of the space station.

Dragon flight will be declared a success only when Hurley and Behnken get back on Effort, return through Earth's atmosphere and splash safely into the ocean. This will complete the first manned flight of a new orbital vehicle to be launched from the United States since 1981. But it is most likely not the last. Up to four more vehicles may follow in the future.

Here's a look at the state of each, with an estimate of when the vehicle will fly with humans for the first time.

Starliner (1-2 years)

As part of the commercial crew program, NASA paid SpaceX (Crew Dragon) and Boeing (Starliner) to develop spacecraft to bring humans to the space station and back. Boeing completed an aborted and unmanned test flight of its Starliner vehicle in December, but the spacecraft was almost lost twice due to software issues.

Boeing agreed to conduct a second Starliner test flight, without astronauts, to ensure the safety of the spacecraft and demonstrate its ability to dock with the space station. This flight could occur in late 2020, and with approximately six months of data review, it is possible that a manned mission could be completed within a year. But that would require near-perfect execution, and as long as Dragon is flying safely, NASA has no reason to rush a backup provider.

Orion (3-4 years)

NASA's large deep space capsule has been in development since 2006 and made an unmanned test flight in 2014 to demonstrate its ability to return at high speed. Since then, development has continued, but the capsule has been largely waiting for Boeing to complete the central stage of the Space Launch System rocket. When that rocket is ready, another unmanned Orion will be launched on the Artemis I mission in late 2021 or 2022.

Only after this flight, NASA will fully equip Orion with life support for the Artemis II mission, which will carry a crew of astronauts around the Moon. Sometime in 2023 is probably the earliest reasonable expectation for this mission to take place.

Spaceship (4-8 years)

SpaceX is moving forward with the development and testing of its Starship vehicle (despite Friday's fiery explosion). Eventually, this great vehicle will come in two basic forms, a cargo variant for payloads and a crew vehicle that can take humans to the Moon, Mars, or elsewhere.

Spacecraft timelines are always aspirational, but SpaceX is moving fast, and has built a factory in South Texas that should allow for accelerated production. Although the company has learned a lot about human space flight from its Crew Dragon experience, developing a complex vehicle like Starship will still take time. Our estimate of four to eight years is a combination of SpaceX's optimistic schedules and the magnitude of the challenge facing the company.

Dream Chaser (5-10 years old)

Dream Chaser of the Sierra Nevada Corporation was originally part of the pool of candidates that NASA considered in the commercial crew program before the space agency opted for Dragon and Starliner. However, NASA is still funding a variant of charging the vehicle to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. The vehicle could make its first launch on a Vulcan rocket in late 2021 or 2022.

Meanwhile, the company says it remains committed to developing a version for the Dream Chaser crew. It is unclear whether NASA will fund this, as the space agency has its low Earth needs with Dragon and Starliner. There is much public desire to see a winged vehicle like Dream Chaser, which evokes memories of the space shuttle, entering the service. But it is unclear if there is a commercial or government customer supporting it at the moment.

