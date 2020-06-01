Aditya Pancholi, Sajid Khan and more attend last Wajid Khan rites

After struggling with health problems for almost a year, Wajid Khan succumbed to kidney failure last night. It also received a positive result for COVID-19, which weakened its system and resulted in its premature disappearance. The famous musical director of the duo Sajid-Wajid has worked on many brilliant films and has touched various hearts over the years.

By attending his last rites today, his friends and family came for his funeral. Brother Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi, Hakim Aalim and more attended the final rites in Mumbai today. Salman Khan, who was very close to him, was unable to attend the funeral as he is in Panvel due to the closure. But Salman sent his main man, Nadeem, to offer his condolences to the Wajid Khan family.

Here are some photos from the funeral.