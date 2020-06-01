Adele says racism is "alive and well,quot; after George Floyd's death

Adele stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after a week of protests around the world.
"George Floyd's murder has sent shock waves across the globe, there are plenty of others who have not," the 32-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Floyd. "The protests and marches are happening all over the world simultaneously and are only gaining momentum."
"So get upset straight but stay focused! Keep listening, keep asking questions and keep learning! It is important that we do not get discouraged, kidnapped or manipulated at this time," he continued. "It's about systematic racism, it's about police violence and it's about inequality. And it's not just about the United States! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥ ️ #blacklivesmatter
#georgefloyd #saytheirnames ".
Adele joins the list of celebrities who have spoken about Floyd and participated in protests nationwide in solidarity with the black community.
During the weekend, stars like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani among others, they took to the streets to protest.
Stars like Halsey also stepped in and provided medical assistance to other protesters who had been injured during a protest in Santa Monica, California, this weekend.
"Don't downplay these rubber bullets because they've told you they're not 'lethal.' I had to bandage up a man who looked like his face exploded today," she wrote Sunday, May 25, on social media. 31. "So before saying, from the comfort of your home, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries that some have sustained."
In addition to going out to participate in protests, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monáe, Duckand Steve Carell They have made donations to help rescue protesters in different cities and states.
On Saturday, Teigen shared on Twitter that "in celebration of whatever the f-ck maga night is, I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to ransoms of protesters across the country." Soon after, he promised to donate $ 200,000.
On Monday, Drake shared that he donated $ 100,000 to the National Bail Out #FreeBlackMamas organization.