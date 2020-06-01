Adele says racism is "alive and well,quot; after George Floyd's death

Adele stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after a week of protests around the world.

"George Floyd's murder has sent shock waves across the globe, there are plenty of others who have not," the 32-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Floyd. "The protests and marches are happening all over the world simultaneously and are only gaining momentum."

"So get upset straight but stay focused! Keep listening, keep asking questions and keep learning! It is important that we do not get discouraged, kidnapped or manipulated at this time," he continued. "It's about systematic racism, it's about police violence and it's about inequality. And it's not just about the United States! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥ ️ #blacklivesmatter

#georgefloyd #saytheirnames ".

Adele joins the list of celebrities who have spoken about Floyd and participated in protests nationwide in solidarity with the black community.