"A pandemic on top of a pandemic,quot;; Newsom acknowledges the protests against systemic racism that fuel the protests – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism that fuels the past five days of civil unrest "a pandemic as well as a pandemic,quot; and called on leaders and citizens alike to work to end to the systemic racism of the institutions of society.

Governor Newsom joined religious leaders in Sacramento during Monday's public address at Genesis Church to discuss the protests over the weekend.

Before the governor spoke, he met with those leaders to discuss the state's response to violence and unrest in California. Genesis church pastor Tecoy Porter spoke briefly before Governor Newsom stepped onto the podium.

Just as he did on Friday, Newsom spoke at length about the long struggle to end racism and the failure of society and local and federal governments to foster real fundamental change.

“We, our institutions, are responsible. We are responsible for this moment. Let's just call that. We have a unique responsibility to the black community in this country and have been paying attention to it for generations, "Newsom said." We allow ourselves margins, but we do not systematically and fundamentally address the root of these problems. We prune. We do not eliminate institutional racism from all our institutions, large and small. We do not! And we know that.

He continued: “And the community knows it. We are seeing that manifested in the streets these last five days. They know. The question is, do we deeply understand that? Are we ready to do something different about it?

Newsom noted that people have lost patience for a reason and called on not only leaders, but everyone to make a difference.

“Each and every one of us watching; What are we going to do differently, fundamentally, fundamentally? Not in the short term, but in the long term to do justice to this moment? Newsom asked. “If the leaders are going to be in front of us right now, we better start listening. We better start listening to people. We better take responsibility for our own responsibility. Each and every one of us must do more and do better ”.

Newsom said that, following his admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Senator Bobby Kennedy, he understood that a harsh response to the protests and looting was not the answer.

“I am here as your governor, humiliated over the past five days, determined to keep the peace, but recognizing that an armed camp is not a place of peace and that the response to violence is no more violence. And that if we are going to create the conditions to really advance the police, people should know that we are serious, "the governor explained." And you have to know that they matter, and we care. And so, for those of you who they're protesting, I want them to know that they matter. And I want you to know that I care. We care. "

Newsom went on to call the issue of racism "a pandemic in addition to the pandemic,quot; and said that those who tried to fan the fires of anger and take advantage of the chaos on the city streets would be responsible.

“For those who want to exploit this moment, who want to ignite violence and fear, we also listen to them. But we don't have the same sensitivities that are related to those who are trying to exercise their voice from a place of pain and pain, "he said." When you try to cause pain to others, when you are there to exploit conditions, don't advance the cause. of justice, that is not serving the greater good and we also have to call that. "

Newsom alluded to the lack of leadership coming from the White House during these last days of protests and violence.

“In the absence of leaders and people in positions of formal authority, we have people who exercise their moral authority every day. Church leaders, community leaders, religious leaders of all stripes, teachers, parents, caregivers, strangers who walk the streets who exercise their moral authority by trying to soften the boundaries of people who seek to do more harm and create more violence. Leaders in law enforcement who are at the moment who recognize the empathy that is also required, "he said." That kind of leadership is desperately needed in this nation and it is enough for people to start exercising it and that's my Hope and that is my resolution, is to find those leaders to ask for more of that kind of leadership in this country. "

When asked about the president's comments that the governors were weak with protesters on Monday morning, Newsom said he was not interested in the "noise,quot; back and forth between the president and those who oppose He said that he preferred to focus his message on "what unites us and does not divide us."