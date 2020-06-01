A momentary sense of calm after the media captures a night of unrest – Up News Info

Many of the media images at Lafayette Square Park in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night were of fires, vandalism, and looting, and journalists were shoved and hit by rubber bullets.

By the time the White House turned off the exterior lights around midnight, the metaphors flew in and the impression may have been that the nation's capital was in a kind of hell. It didn't help that a photo of a large fire around the Washington Monument circulated on social media. It was actually from the television series. Designated survivor.

However, on Monday at noon, there was a momentary sense of calm at the focal point of the protests, at the intersection of H and 16 streets.

Companies were rolling up their windows, including the recently renovated building that houses the Motion Picture Association. The crews began the process of removing some of the graffiti that was spread across much of the first floor of the Hay-Adams Hotel, one of the most expensive in the city. Many of the onlookers were drawn to the charred remains of a bath in the park.

As big and disturbing as the destruction was, it was not apocalyptic, a bit of context that was not lost on some of the protesters who came out on Monday. There have already been criticisms that the media have combined peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, many of whom have attracted a wide range of protesters, to social anarchy across the country, much of which has been developed at night.

"I feel like a lot of the news has represented the most violent part of the protests, but it doesn't show the most peaceful parts of peaceful efforts like this," said Kayla Cougias, 17, of Arlington, when she joined several dozen others. Monday.

They formed a line at a crosswalk through H Street, holding signs saying "Silence promotes violence" and "When is the new black going to be black?" but they returned to the sidewalk once the light turned green so as not to stop traffic.

"African Americans should not be afraid of the authority of the country, and I think we should all be here to protect those rights, because obviously it has not worked so far with everything that has been happening." Cougias said. "I think the more people that participate, the more effective it can be."

At the White House on Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that "despite the horrible scenes we've seen in the media, there are some things we haven't seen." He then showed a video of police scenes interacting peacefully with protesters, in one case an officer hugging a man who couldn't stop crying.

"It has been beautiful to see it, although those images have not been reproduced as often," he said.

Not because of his boss. Over the weekend, he lashed out on Twitter, sometimes in bursts of two or three words. "LAW!" "FORCE!" “Large crowd, professionally organized, but no one came close to breaking the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have ever seen.

In a call with the governors on Monday, Trump rebuked the governors for not having their states under control and told them about the unrest: "You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you are wasting your time." In the late afternoon in Lafayette Park, as the crowds increased, law enforcement appeared in full gear.

Andrea Pedemonte, 18, of Northern Virginia, said, “There is no doubt that these events can get a little dangerous at night. It was all over the news. Corona was the most important thing last week and now this is on all media platforms, so it's important to exercise caution and make sure you're with the right people and doing the right thing. "

She said her mother came to the United States as an immigrant and remembers the Latasha Harlins and Rodney King riots in 1992.

"It's really hard to describe it 100%, I just don't understand how this is still a problem. It's 2020," he said, holding up a poster with an image of Floyd and the words "I can't breathe."

Despite the precariousness of the situation on Sunday night, Pedemonte believes that it is still safe to show up. "I would urge people to come here and do the right thing. You don't need to submit to violence, crimes. There are certain things with which I do not agree with what is happening during these times: looting and robbery and all that. But actually I feel completely fine and safe here. It is a lovely crowd. There are very beautiful people here, they are all here. A previous man just said that we have to support each other to take care of each other. "

Across the street, Reverend Jane Hague of St. John's Church, one of Lafayette Square's most historic structures, answered passerby questions about the condition of the building. For a time on Sunday night, social media posts reported that the building, known as the Church of the Presidents, was engulfed in flames. In fact, it was a small fire in the basement of the parish house, but it was contained in the nursery, perhaps it started when someone threw a firebomb inside.

Hague said it was "terrifying" to see the news reports, and he was obviously relieved that the church was saved, "for now."

The church continues to support the call for racial justice. Next to The Hague was a container labeled: "Free water and prayer."