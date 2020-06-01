A fifth night of George Floyd protests is underway in downtown Denver

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen linked arms with two black men on Monday night and passed the city and county building as protesters began the fifth day of protests over the death of George Floyd at hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Chiefs and police officers in other cities have mingled with protesters, but this is the first time that Pazen has come face to face with protesters. Images of the chief in his regular uniform and only wearing a cloth mask to protect him from the new coronavirus provided a contrast to images of Denver police officers in riot gear shooting tear gas at people during previous protests.

As in previous days, Monday's protests began peacefully. With people walking and singing through the heart of the center.

Lucas Simonis logged on to Facebook and asked people to bring flowers to place along the police barricades. He thought that only a few close friends would participate, but hundreds clung to the idea.

"This is meant to be a way to keep things positive and calm and to make sure everyone knows that we are unified in a goal of non-violence and a sincere desire for change," said Simonis.

Protests over the death of George Floyd began Thursday night in Denver and have brought days of unrest as people sing and march for the death of black people at the hands of law enforcement. But protests have also erupted into violence with police officers firing tear gas and foam bullets at protesters as people ripped apart businesses and government buildings, including the fire. Some protesters threw stones and bottles at police, and Mayor Michael Hancock said during an interview Monday morning on Colorado Public Radio that officers have confiscated weapons, including assault rifles.

Hancock issued an emergency curfew order Monday during the week, telling residents to be off the streets by 9 p.m. The first curfew was established on Saturday, but protesters have ignored the order and remained on the state Capitol grounds beyond their departure deadline.

Since the protests began Thursday, Denver police have arrested 284 people, including 170 who were summoned on Sunday. Violations range from assault on a peace officer to burglary and arson to curfew violations.

Many organizers have urged protesters to remain peaceful, and volunteers have cleaned graffiti on monuments and buildings, while others shouted and marched.

Taroya Hawthorne brought her 11- and 7-year-old daughter to the Capitol on Monday morning to get a feel for the mood and listen to others. She is married to a veteran Alabama police officer. She understands why people are angry and, although she does not approve of the violence, she said: "It has been happening for too long. When you do it peacefully, it is as if they did not listen to you."