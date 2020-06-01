9 measures Colorado lawmakers won't vote on this year due to COVID-19

Colorado lawmakers killed a bunch of bills in their first days back to work after a hiatus of more than two months, and expect the "bloodbath,quot;, as many have called it, to continue.

Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Longmont Democrat, said that only the House of Representatives Committee on Public Health and Human Services eliminated more bills in two hours than likely in the past two years combined.

"These are heartbreaking decisions," he said. "There are not going to be many dry eyes at the end of this."

Singer had a list of what he wanted to do this year, the last one in the House. But the pandemic had other plans. Lawmakers will likely register six more bills than they pass as they try to wrap up their 2020 session in just three weeks.

The legislature, which withdrew in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on Tuesday. It's unclear whether lawmakers will change their projected completion date after the Capitol closes Friday and Saturday amid Denver protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Leaders say the pending bills have essentially no financial cost, must be urgent or related to the coronavirus, and don't take much time.

The bills that can move forward quickly are those that are unopposed or that are already at least halfway through the process. Wednesday's long debate on remote voting, which Republicans opposed, painted a clear picture of why the Democratic majority cannot afford to schedule many controversial bills if they want to finish in three weeks.

That's why some of the Democrats' top priorities are being pushed aside, including gun safety bills, the option of public health insurance, and paid medical and family leave.

Here are nine of the highest-profile bills that were killed in committees this week:

Bill: Safe2Tell, House Bill 1005

What I would do: The bill would improve the state's Safe2Tell advice line, which allows users to submit anonymous reports on issues related to the safety of a student or another person in the school system. The bill was priced at $ 50,000 to develop training materials, a process that would make a crisis operator respond to crisis calls, and an educational campaign about the use and misuse of the program. He left the interim school safety committee.

How he died The bill was postponed indefinitely on a 3-2 vote.

Bill: Composting the Human Body, House Bill 1060

What I would do: The bill would allow Coloradoans to compost bodies after death as an alternative to burial or cremation.

How he died The State Senate, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee postponed it indefinitely.

Bill: Colorectal Cancer Screening, House Bill 1103

What I would do: The bill would require insurers to provide colorectal cancer screenings for Colorado residents age 45 and older.

How he died The Senate Health and Human Services Committee postponed the bill indefinitely in a 5-0 vote.

Bill: Gay or Transgender Panic Defense, House Bill 1307

What I would do: The bill would prohibit using a person's gender, gender identity, gender expression, or real or perceived sexual orientation as an argument in a criminal case, even if the victim made unwanted sexual advances. Sponsors opposed killing the bill because it is bipartisan and free. Although it's hard to trace how many times that defense has been used, advocates said the bill was about sending a message.

How he died: The Senate Judiciary postponed the bill indefinitely in a 3-2 vote.

Bill: Using the phone while driving, Senate Bill 65

What the invoice would do: The bill would establish penalties for people who use their phones while driving, except through a hands-free device.

How he died The House Transportation and Local Government Committee postponed the bill in an 11-0 vote.

Bill: Citizenship Status, Senate Bill 108

What the invoice would do: The bill would prohibit landlords from asking tenants questions about citizenship status or from disclosing that information to anyone.

How he died The House Committee on Business and Labor Affairs postponed the bill indefinitely in a 10-0 vote.

Bill: Gray wolves, Senate Bill 121

What the invoice would do: The bill would create a management plan to reintroduce gray wolves into Colorado. Sponsoring Senator Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, introduced it because she felt that a measure on the ballot seeking to reintroduce gray wolves failed to adequately address potential problems.

How he died The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources postponed the bill indefinitely in a 4-0 vote.

Bill: RTD, Senate Bill 151

What the invoice would do: The bill would add more oversight and transparency to the Regional Transportation District board and its administrative structure amid concerns over the operation of the transit system and falling passenger numbers.

How he died The Senate Judiciary postponed the bill indefinitely in a 5-0 vote.

Bill: School Behavior Analysts, House Bill 1058

What the invoice would do: This was part of the Democrats' mental health agenda along with expanded behavioral health training for educators, another bill that has been introduced.

How he died The Senate Education Committee postponed the bill indefinitely in a 5-0 vote.

Bills to expand access to multilingual ballots, ban exotic animals in traveling circuses, and require the use of plain language on hospital receipts were also rejected.

The two houses have also tabled bills until lawmakers have long since left, known as letting them die on the calendar. That list includes bills to ban restaurants from using polystyrene take-out packaging, limit single-use plastics, and ban the sale of nicotine-flavored products.

Several bills that were not submitted before the break are unlikely to see the light of this year, including one to automatically remove past marijuana convictions and another to limit driver license suspensions for unpaid court fines.