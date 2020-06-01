8 things you need to make bread, according to home cooks

Have you been scrolling on Instagram lately just to be approached with photos of beautiful loaves of bread? Home cooks around the world have taken advantage of their free time during this pandemic to bake bread. This caused a shortage of flour and yeast in much of the United States.

Growing up, my mother baked Challah almost every week from scratch. As the girls grew, she taught us how to do it and we follow her tradition. Freshly baked Challah on Fridays. Our bread making was simple. A large metal bowl, leaf traysand clean hands. We mixed, kneaded, and braided the dough, and the smell, as it baked, was unmatched.

Did you want to try your luck to bake your own bread? We can all find the expertly recommended products, but they often cost a fortune. Here I have included The tried and true items that home cooks agree are affordable and of good quality.

Cast iron combination cooker

"The LCC3 Lodge And 8CC combination cookers are inexpensive, widely available, and virtually maintenance-free when used to bake bread. I don't even bother to wash it, since the bread dough doesn't stick to hot cast iron. I only brush the crumbs once it's cold and give it a light coating of raw food-grade flaxseed oil (no added antioxidants) about once a year to keep the seasoning going. The 3-quart size is almost perfect for a 700g batch of dough (400g flour, 300g water). The long handles make the pot and lid easy to maneuver when heated to 450-500 ° F. ” –

Gemma Seymour, NY

Glass bowl Image: Amazon

Glass bowls they are not too expensive and they have many uses besides making bread. Multipurpose and affordable is where the people are.

“There is no need for sophisticated prep bowls or test bowls. A glass or metal container would be fine. " Sarah Jenny, NY

Pizza peel Image: ABT

“I followed a bread recipe a couple of times that suggested using a pizza peel and a baking stone … I had none. I thought I was doing well with improvisation, but it was not easy to glue the dough from the cutting board onto a baking sheet, and I was re-forming it as desired. Next trip to the I boug hardware storethe only Pizza Peel they had: a Pizza peel "Kamado Joe". The dough just slides and stays in shape, I LOVE IT. "-

Gwyn Waters, San Francisco

Bench scraper Image: Amazon

"Plastic bench (scrapers) They are incredible. They are great for working with dough and keeping your work area clean and pleasant. I also use them for cooking to remove food debris from my workspace. – Elizabeth Keanu R. Chavez, San Francisco

Stand mixer Image: Kitchen assistant

"I never appreciated my Kitchen mixer Until the last few weeks A gift that I received over 10 years ago for my bachelorette party has been sitting on top of my fridge for years … until recently. My boy and I have been baking bread, honey cake, cookies, muffins, everything! It's not in the center of my main counter and I appreciate how amazing this cookware is. Everyone needs to invest in one. "- Nicole Purcell-Phillips, The Angels

Serrated knife Image: Victorinox

"For a serrated knife I would go for a Victorinox or a Japanese model. Victorinox and Japanese brands always offer quality without the Henkel / Wusthof / global price tags. If you want something that will last forever, get a Victorinox with a composite handle. I have found that Victorinox wooden handles do not hold well. I mainly use mine to slice homemade sourdough. "- Lucy WallitschKnoxville

Baking trays

Image: NUCU

"It really doesn't matter what baking trays purchase, provided they are strong enough not to warp in the store. There's a difference between baking sheets (rim sides, sturdy, cheap as fries from online restaurant supplies in standard sizes) and baking sheets (they should still be sturdy, maybe even non-stick, but IMO There is no difference between IKEA and Wilton. Buy and cover them with parchment or sturdy aluminum foil for freeform dinners, buns / rolls and cakes and yeast baked goods. "

Jeannelle D’Isa, North Bethesda

Scale

Image: OXO