50 Cent: We need Cuomo to be president!

50 Cent is impressed with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the protests, so much that he wants him to run for president.

50 shared a clip from Cuomo, where he said the following:

"It is not like a situation you cannot understand. Here is a minority, here is an African American. Here they are being abused. And it is the same situation. It has been 30 years since Rodney King. Amadou Diallo in New York, reporter won an Award Pulitzer for the reports. Wow, great job for the journalists. Great job, showing the injustice. And what happened? Where was the resolution? Where was the progress? Eric Garner? No, I'm with the protesters. "

Fif shared the clip along with the caption: "THIS IS THE GUY HERE, he doesn't want to, but we need him to be president."

Biden has already been selected as the Democratic candidate, but people are concerned that Biden may run into difficulties during the debates against Trump. Consider some of his recent encounters in front of the cameras.