50 Cent says "the cure for coronavirus was racism"

50 cents He has teamed up with other celebrities to assess the unrest that occurs in the United States after George Floyd's death. Fiddy went to his Instagram account to share his opinion on the matter, saying that he is upset that this happens in the middle of a pandemic.

"This is a shame," he said Sunday, May 31, on Instagram alongside a picture of the Statue of Liberty with his hands on his head. "Well, I guess we know that the cure for the coronavirus was racism that everyone went crazy as a mother."

In another post, the hit creator "In Da Club" posted a video of a New York police car driving protesters. "Now why the hell would the car drive a crowd? They will have a hundred lawsuits for this shit," the clip captioned.

Fans were equally shocked by the video. "Why would you drive into a crowd? Life was not in danger! Pure evil," wrote a follower in the comment section. Another continued, "REALLY? Is WTF wrong with cops in the United States?"

However, some others insisted that the crowd was wrong to destroy the police car during the protest. "So they can attack your vehicle with malicious intent and expect to get away with it, right? The cops were wrong but they are literally inciting these reactions," one noted. Denouncing the violent protesters, another added: "They are not there for George, they are just fucking around. Stop playing these bulls."

"Why should these people be destroying the police car? He is not the bad cop who did it … you don't understand how the PROTEST WORKS. This is not a protest. It is a riot," someone else criticized the pillage. "Hopefully, many of the people who destroyed shops and robbed will be charged."