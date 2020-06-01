5 "Open Source,quot; Games That Are Free – Game News

When people think of the Open Source movement, they imagine simple software with a simple user interface that is "from the geek, by the geek, to the geek." But did you know that there are many developers who have contributed valuable time and effort to create "free,quot; computer games that could have otherwise earned them tons of money?

Here are some fun offers that are open source, which means they are free, and you also have access to the code to play and improve the game if you know how …

play0ad.com

0 A.D. is a real-time strategy game that transports you to the millennium between 500 B.C. and 500 d. C. You can choose to play like any civilization: Carthaginians, Celts, Greeks, Iberians, Maurs, Persians, Romans or as the states of Diadochi (Macedonian, Seleucid and Ptolemy).

Their job is to build a settlement and move from town to town and then to town with the help of resources and technology at their disposal. The game includes specific buildings for each civilization, as well as land and naval units. As you progress, newer units, buildings, and technologies unlock. As part of the game, you'll need to focus on economic development, while allocating resources for defense research and technology.

In multiplayer mode, implemented through peer-to-peer networks, you will also need to protect your lands from your enemies.

Wildfire Games, the developer and publisher of 0 A.D., released its source code under the GNU GPL 2 (or later) license and made the artwork available under the CC BY-SA license. The game is completely free and available for Windows, MacOS, Linux, FreeBSD, and OpenBSD.

flightgear.org

If building an empire is not your cuppa, perhaps you would be interested in flying to the skies. This flight simulator is the result of a collaboration between an international group of volunteers and is released as free open source GPL software.

The goal of the FlightGear project is to create an open flight simulator framework that can be expanded and improved by anyone who wants to contribute.

The game installation includes a set of illustrated documentation known as "The Manual,quot; and is also backed by an extensive wiki with over 3,000 articles.

FlightGear is more than just a game. It is intended for use in academic settings, pilot training, and also as an industry engineering tool. It is used in various FAA-approved simulators and even allows you to realistically replicate random system failures. So if you've always been fascinated by airplanes, hop in the pilot's seat, fasten your seat belt, and prepare to take off.

supertuxkart.net

If you've ever played Mario Kart, you'll want to take a look at SuperTuxCart. This cartoon racing game, with single player support, local multiplayer, WAN multiplayer, and LAN multiplayer modes, features tons of open source pets from the world.

For example, Mozilla Thunderbird plays the referee signaling the start of the race. Then there are Tux (Linux), Beastie (BSD), Emule (eMule), Pidgin (Pidgin), Suzanne (Blender), Wilber (GIMP), Gnu (GNU), Puffy (OpenBSD and Kiki (Krita), among others.

The game even has a story mode, which is used to unlock tracks and characters for single player and multiplayer competitions. It all starts when Gnu, the leader of the free / free and open source world, is captured by Nolok, the villain. Tux and his friends have to beat Nolok in kart racing to rescue Gnu from certain death.

The game allows you to compete alone against the computer, compete in various Grand Prix cups or try to beat your best time in Time Trial mode. When it comes to multiplayer, you can compete with friends on a local network or play online with players from all over the world.

SuperTuxCart, available for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS (in beta version), is distributed under the terms of the GNU General Public License, version 3.

sauerbraten.org

For a happy trigger twitch action, you might want to grab a dekko in Cube 2: Sauerbraten where you can wield up to seven different weapons: a double-barreled shotgun, rocket launcher, machine gun, rifle, grenade launcher, and pistol.

This first person shooter is the second iteration of the "free,quot; single and multiplayer game, Cube FPS. Fans of games like Doom and Quake can expect the same intense gameplay with multiplayer modes like deathmatch, capture (domination / battlefield style), and capture the flag. Sauerbraten also has two single player modes: DMSP, where you fight a monster invasion and a classic SP that is powered by progress.

The game engine is original and open source under the ZLib license. You can download it for free and play it on Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Bonus: You may want to consider heading to tomatenquark.org for a new free multiplayer single-player, multiplayer first-person shooter game promoting itself as the successor to FPS in Cube FPS. TomatenQuark only launched on May 24 and is also available on Steam.

thedarkmod.com



While Saubraten and Tomatenquark are for those who thrive on face-to-face action, The Dark Mod is a stealth-based, first-person, single-player game.

Inspired by the popular Thief series, this game is set in a "classic gothic steampunk world,quot; that includes elements of fantasy, the Middle Ages, the Victorian era and the Industrial Revolution.

You start The Dark Mod as an agile thief who has to use equipment, such as a blackjack, water arrows, holy water, flash bombs, mines, etc., and your surroundings to avoid guards, traps, creatures and other similar threats.

The game includes over 100 fan-made missions, all of which can be downloaded for free from the website.

The Dark Mod is available for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, and its source code is licensed under the GNU General Public License 3, and all other non-software components are under Creative Commons BY-NC-SA.

