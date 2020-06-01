4 Mpls from the north. Businesses destroyed by fire overnight; Suspicious fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Four businesses in northern Minneapolis have been destroyed in a nightly fire that authorities believe may have been intentionally started.

In the early hours of Monday morning, firefighters fought the fire near 44th and Penn Avenues to the north, with wind conditions fueling the fire.

The deputy director of the Minneapolis fire, Kathleen Mullen, told us that this fire appears to have started deliberately.

"Part of a neighborhood group has been patrolling some of the businesses here and actually they were the ones who said they had seen a vehicle driving around the back of the building," Mullen said.

The neighborhood group reported that they witnessed someone from that truck throw something on the roof and then saw smoke coming out of the roof, according to Mullen.

Mullen says that because people were controlling the businesses, firefighters were able to save other businesses that likely would have been destroyed by the fire.

No one was injured, but Mullen says firefighters are exhausted, both physically and mentally, after having fought many fires in recent days during the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd.