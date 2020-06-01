30 years later, a lost Days of Thunder NES game was recovered from 21 floppy disks

In one of the most unrealistic data recovery projects we've ever heard of, an apparently lost NES game was discovered, just as it was archived on a single hard drive backup, spread across 21 5.25-inch floppy disks.

A joint effort led in part by the Video Game History Foundation began earlier this year with a pile of leftover CD-Rs, floppy disks, computers, and other misprints donated by the family of late programmer / designer Chris Oberth. The results, so far, are a fully functional game whose code had to be retrieved, then compiled, to run on the original NES hardware.

Does anyone still have their copy of PCTools?

Title screen. VGHF / Chris Oberth

The rating portion employs a pseudo-3D effect, with this portion indicating a straighter path.

Here, on the other hand, you must slow down and turn harder.

Once the actual race begins, everything changes to a 2D perspective …

… with the visible track indicating that it is time to slow down and start turning sharply. However, it communicates strangely to gamers, so this video probably includes a crash.

For this three-lap race, a pit stop seems like overkill, especially since it requires tapping the player's buttons to operate.

Finish line. If the game includes a mode with more than three laps or a racing "season,quot;, we haven't seen it yet.

Winner!

The game in question is based on Stormy days, a 1990 stock racing movie starring Tom Cruise. One reason this version was lost in confusion is because a linked DoT video game came out the same year, as published by Mindscape. Oberth's co-creation, for the same publisher, was dated a year earlier, and looks quite different. As Frank Cifaldi, co-director of VGHF points out, the unpublished prototype had only been mentioned once by Oberth – in a 2006 interview with the Retrogaming Times retro gaming fan newsletter.

While trying to recover other lost games from the designer, the archiving team noticed a single disc labeled "NINTENDO: HOT ROD TAXI, FINAL,quot;. The prototype recovered from this album yielded a playable "early proof of concept,quot; project about cars driving through a city, but its existence, and a brief assumption that it was somehow related to Stormy daysIt was enough to focus the archivists' search on other disks for anything that might need pampering to work on an NES.

That guide paid off when the team located a 21-disk file from a single hard drive (conveniently labeled: "PCTools 5.10 Backup,quot;). Miraculously, all 21 discs were readable, and initial attempts to read the file yielded a file directory with indications of Stormy days. Finally, the VGHF team used a time-appropriate computer to load PCTools into native MS-DOS, allowing them to extract a mixture of files.

Instead of a ready-to-play ROM, archivist Rich Whitehouse found the source code, along with most of the game's data. and your assembler, in a single directory. In VGHF's ​​Monday post, Whitehouse recounts the pains he went through to find some key pieces of data scattered elsewhere in Oberth's hard drive backup, particularly a set of "tiles,quot; (as in pixel art). static that NES represents and loops through). necessary to display the game graphics. This file was quite difficult to reach and writes:

I extracted all the files in all the known formats in each one of the backup copies of the drive, and I did the same for all the other disk images that we had managed to recover. I did another search on the whole thing, and there was a single hit on a 128 KB binary file. Oh yeah.

Make yours or buy yours

Without that successful file recovery of "an apparently unrelated data set," Whitehouse and his friends say they would have either lost the game forever or been forced to create their own assets and estimate how it should look. "Every floppy disk matters," writes Whitehouse.

Instead, they've uncovered a simple but playable racing game focused on the stock car experience: a skilled driving race with a 3D effect and zero other cars on the road, and a 2D approach to a traditional, crowded race. Eventual of Mindscape Stormy days The game included more 3D perspective tricks, so it can be the game to hit store shelves.

However, despite the fact that data recovery does not contain parts of the game's source code, VGHF has decided to upload everything its engineers used to create and publish the ROM to a Github repository so that interested users can learn of the available code and produce your own versions of the discovered ROM. In case retro gaming enthusiasts want to remember the lost game in a more polished way, they can now order working copies of the cartridge game, and all proceeds from sales will go to the Oberth family.

It's a huge victory in data recovery for a project that started in hopes of finding Oberth's best-known lost games, particularly when he worked on arcade games for Stern; VGHF is still looking for information on how to recover those games, or any other lost software, and its archivists will gladly accept your advice (and apparently destroyed the disk backups, because, hey, who knows).

VGHF / Chris Oberth listing image