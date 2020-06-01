25-year-old Detroit man faces murder charge, denied bond on baby's death – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 25-year-old man faces a murder charge and was denied bond for the death of a baby in his care, according to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office.

Dwan Dudley, 25, is charged with serious murder and first-degree child abuse.

The girl's death occurred on February 25 in the 16100 block of Robson on the west side of Detroit.

According to authorities, Dudley is known to the girl's mother and she was in his care at the time of the injuries.

Dudley is expected to return to court on June 11 for a probable cause conference and preliminary examination on June 17.

