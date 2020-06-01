12 year old girl run over while sunbathing at Raynham Inlet

A 12-year-old girl was partially run over by a relative on Sunday afternoon while sunbathing on her driveway, leaving her seriously injured, authorities said in a statement. Press release.

Raynham police and fire officials said they responded to a single-family house on Hall Street around 2:52 p.m. for the report of a child hit by a vehicle.

Doctors reportedly treated the girl at the scene before a helicopter took her to Boston Children's Hospital where it is expected to survive.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was sunbathing on his driveway when a 41-year-old male relative stopped in the driveway, unaware that the boy was there," police said in the statement.

The Raynham Police Department's Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and no further details have been released.