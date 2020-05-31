YouTuber Jake Paul faces violent backlash for being filmed in a mall as he was looted

Yet another controversy for the infamous YouTuber.

On Saturday night, the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona was looted. Filmed in the midst of this seems to be none other than YouTuber Jake Paul.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram story videos posted by Andrew Blue, Jake's cameraman, Jake is shown by a P.F. Chang & # 39; s, and then walking around the mall while others start tearing it apart.

Throughout the videos, people can be seen running, entering stores and kicking doors.

Instagram: Andrew Blue

When they first walk towards the Sephora, a man near the camera (presumably Andrew) can be heard yelling, "Give me a free cologne!"

In his own story, Jake posted videos of what appears to be the police presence, calling them "a bunch of idiots."

He continued, "I walked up to them, these fucking idiots teargased me, I'm not doing shit, bro,quot; and he followed me up with a photo of his eye.

Subsequently, Jake's name began to appear on Twitter when people expressed their outrage:

I am so fucking mad abt scottsdale fashion square getting looted. It was not part of the BLM phx metro (black-led + protesting in the center). Jake Paul + his other wealthy white friends are taking advantage of this to get attention + notoriety while doing nothing to support the real movement

Blacks protest the fact that the cops silence them for no reason while Jake Paul is having fun fulfilling every white asshole's Joker fantasy. I'm surprised they didn't film him dancing down the stairs.

Andrew followed up on his Instagram and stated that they were not participating in any of the looting:

But as of now, Jake himself hasn't commented on the reaction – we'll keep you posted if he does.

