YouTuber Jake Paul Denies Looting The Arizona Mall After Video Surfaces Appeared – Up News Info

YouTube personality Jake Paul receives tons of backlash after a video of him among a group of people in an Arizona mall while being looted after a protest erupted. Still, Paul claims he was not looting or trashing.

Paul posted a statement on his social media platforms in an attempt to explain himself. "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any looting or vandalism," he said. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, leading us to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona."

He went on to say that he and his group were gassed and that they were "strictly documenting" every neighborhood they traveled through. He added: "I do not approve of violence, looting or violation of the law."

In a video posted on Instagram stories by Andrew Blue, who according to Instagram is Paul's cameraman and photographer, there is a lot of looting and vandalism. Blue and Paul seem to be present and in a moment you can hear someone say "Oh shit! He's going crazy!" During the footage inside a mall, we can see people destroying a car and looting a Sephora. One person says, "Bring me a free cologne!" Again, Paul and Blue insist that they were not part of their group.

Blue said on Instagram that it is their "job to document pretty much everything" and that they were strictly documenting the situation. He goes on to say that they were not looting or trashing, but it was "tragic" to see what happened.

Jake Paul, along with his brother Logan, have been criticized on numerous occasions for the use of their platforms that reach millions. In 2018, Logan Paul was attacked when he visited the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan. The site is known for suicides and it went into the woods and filmed a man's corpse and made jokes while doing so and posted it on YouTube, but it was pulled after a shower of comments denouncing it for being disrespectful and disgusting.

I am so fucking mad abt scottsdale fashion square getting looted. It was not part of the BLM phx metro (black-led + protesting in the center). Jake Paul + his other wealthy white friends are taking advantage of this to get attention + notoriety while doing nothing to support the real movement – aditi / BLM (@tiredsocialism) May 31, 2020