YouTuber Jake Paul addresses the allegations he was looting during a protest

"Living in AZ, I can tell you that the actual protest was in downtown Phoenix," wrote another. "No matter what he says … this was an opportunity to destroy the green light and vandalism property in the name of something he was not representing. He should be ashamed and rebuked."

On Sunday, Paul took to Twitter to share a statement to his 3.7 million followers.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any type of looting or vandalism," wrote Paul. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, leading to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona. Forced to continue moving forward on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel in; we were strictly documenting, not participating. "

He continued: "I do not tolerate violence, looting, or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it is not the answer, it is important for people to see it and collectively Find out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness, this is not the time to attack each other, it is time to unite and evolve. "

While some fans have come to Paul's defense, others quickly stepped in and bowed down pointing out his behavior.

"You're crazy. HE RECORDED THE THEFT!" an indignant person tweeted. "He is a MILLIONAIRE. This movement … these riots … and the protests are not AWESOME to get attention. Lives are at stake. White people like you are part of the system that killed George Floyd."