YouTube to donate $ 1 million to the Center for Police Equity

YouTube says it will donate $ 1 million to the Center for Police Equity, to demonstrate "solidarity against racism and violence." Alphabet's proprietary video platform tweeted that he was pledging the funds "in support of efforts to tackle social injustice."

The company made no specific reference to protests in cities across the United States over the weekend protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities charged the firing of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death, after a video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while other officers watched .

The Center for Policing Equity is a nonprofit research group made up of research scientists and experts in race and equity. The organization works with police departments using data to address and change discriminatory practices.

YouTube has been criticized in the past for allowing racist and extremist content on its platform. Last June, the company banned videos promoting the superiority of any group as a justification for discrimination against others based on their age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation, or veteran status.

Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, posted $ 6.8 billion in sales revenue of $ 41.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, and YouTube revenue increased 33 percent to $ 4 billion during the quarter.