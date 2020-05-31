YouTube makes video chapters official

On your YouTube travels in the past few weeks, you may have seen one or two videos featuring "chapters." Chapters allow creators to time-stamp and name sections of their videos for easy navigation. The feature has been in experimental mode for the past few weeks, but now YouTube is make official chapters.

Chapters add a lot of functionality to YouTube's search bar. The bar is now cut into segments instead of being a solid red line. Hover or drag over the segments and you will get a thumbnail with the chapter title for that section of the search bar. Below the search bar, after time, you will now also get the title of the current chapter. (Here is an example video).

YouTube creators can add chapters to their videos via description. Just start a timestamp list with "0:00,quot; followed by chapter titles, with a timestamp on each line. If you don't want chapters, just don't start a timestamp list with "0:00,quot;.

Google says the feature is "aavailable on desktops, Android and iOS, "although at this time it appears to be slowly rolling out on some platforms.