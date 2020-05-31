World alarmed by violence in the US USA; thousands march in London – Up News Info

LONDON – Nations around the world have watched in horror the civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer put his knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

Racist-tinged events no longer surprise even America's closest allies, though many have viewed the coverage of the often violent protests with mounting concern. Burning cars and riot police in the US USA They appeared on the front pages of newspapers around the world on Sunday, bringing news of the COVID-19 pandemic to second-tier status in some places.

Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women by police in the United States.

Thousands of people gathered in central London on Sunday to offer support to American protesters. Singing "There is no justice! No peace!" and waving signs with the words "How many more?" In Trafalgar Square, protesters ignored UK government rules that ban crowds due to the pandemic. The police did not stop them.

The protesters then marched to the United States Embassy, ​​where a long line of officers surrounded the building. Several hundred people roamed the street and waved banners.

Protesters in Denmark also gathered at the United States Embassy on Sunday. Participants carried banners with messages like "Stop killing black people."

The US embassy in Berlin was the scene of protests on Saturday under the slogan: "Justice for George Floyd." Several hundred more people took to the streets on Sunday in the capital's Kreuzberg area, holding signs with slogans such as "Silence is violence," "Holding the police accountable," and "Who are you calling when the police kill?" No incidents were reported.

On Sunday, Germany's best-selling newspaper, Bild, published the sensational headline "This killer cop set America on fire,quot; with an arrow pointing to a photo of the now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder for death. from Floyd. with his knee around Floyd's neck. The newspaper story reported "scenes like a civil war."

In Italy, Massimo Gaggi, a senior correspondent for the Corriere della Sera newspaper, wrote that the reaction to Floyd's murder was "different,quot; from previous cases of black Americans killed by police and assured violence.

"There are exasperated black movements that are no longer preaching nonviolent resistance," Gaggi wrote, noting the Minnesota governor's warning that "anarchist and white supremacist groups are trying to fuel chaos."

In countries with authoritarian governments, state-controlled media have been highlighting the chaos and violence of American protests, in part to undermine criticism by US officials of their own nations.

In China, protests are seen through the prism of criticism from the US government. USA To China's repression of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Hu Xijin, editor of the state newspaper Global Times, tweeted that US officials can now see the protests from their own windows: "I want to ask President Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support the protests in the United States? In Hong Kong? "

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, pointed to America's racial unrest by tweeting "I can't breathe," which Floyd said before his death.

In Iran, which has violently quelled protests across the country by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting Internet access in the outside world, state television has repeatedly broadcast footage of the United States riots. A television presenter spoke about "a horrible scene in New York, where the police attacked the protesters." Another state television message accused US police agencies in Washington of "setting fire to cars and attacking protesters," without offering any evidence.

Russia accused the United States of "systemic problems in the field of human rights." He denounced Floyd's death as the latest in a series of police violence cases against African Americans.

"This incident is far from the first in a series of illegal behavior and unwarranted violence by the United States law enforcement forces," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The American police commit such high-profile crimes too often."

There have also been expressions of solidarity with the protesters.

In Brazil, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Rio de Janeiro state government palace to protest the crimes committed by the police against blacks in Rio's working-class neighborhoods, known as favelas.

The protest, called "Black lives matter," was cut short when police used tear gas to disperse people. "I can't breathe," said some of the protesters, referring to the death of George Floyd.

The protesters called for an end to police operations inside the favelas. They shouted the names of some victims followed by the word "present!" Rio has one of the deadliest police in Brazil. In 2019, they killed 1,546 people, the highest number since 1998, and much of that was during police operations in the favelas.

Over the weekend, Lebanese anti-government protesters flooded social media with tweets that sympathized with American protesters, using the hashtag #Americarevolts. That is a play about the slogan of the Lebanese protest movement, the Lebanese Revolts, which erupted on October 17 last year. Within 24 hours, the hashtag #Americanrevolts became the # 1 trending tag in Lebanon.

In another expression of solidarity with US protesters, some 150 people marched through central Jerusalem on Saturday to protest the Israeli police shooting dead of an unarmed and autistic Palestinian man earlier that day. The Israeli police wrongly suspected that the man, Iyad Halak, was carrying a weapon. When he did not obey orders to stop, the officers opened fire.