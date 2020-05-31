Woody Allen weighs in on questions about journalism & # 39; Shoddy & # 39; by Ronan Farrow

WENN / ATP / Avalon

While he insists that the report of his son separated from him as an alleged abuser has not been fair, the director of & # 39; Annie Hall & # 39; He claims he understands the journalist's loyalty to his mother, Mia Farrow.

Woody Allen He has cut holes in the journalism skills of his Pulitzer Prize-winning son, insisting that he is pleased that others have begun to question his talent.

Vocation Ronan FarrowAccording to the "shoddy" report, the filmmaker questioned the attacks of his separated son against himself as the alleged abuser who sexually assaulted the writer and sister of the station in a new interview with the British newspaper Telegraph.

"Until a couple of days ago, I would have said: 'Wow, this is great, it has given him good investigative journalism and given him more power, I wish him all the success in the world,'" said the filmmaker on Farrow, "But now it is known that his journalism has not been so ethical or honest."

Allen was referring to a recent New York Times article, which questioned Farrow's work, suggesting that he "often omits the complicated facts and inconvenient details" that can make his articles and features "less dramatic."

Farrow, who won a Pulitzer for reporting on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, has made it clear that he is on his mother's side, Mia Farrowand her sister for child sexual assault claims against her father, and Woody insists that the way he has covered the scandal has not been fair.

"I found out that he was not an honest journalist regarding me, but I rule it out because, you know, I understand that he is loyal to his mother," added the director. "But now people are beginning to realize that it is not just me that their journalism has been of poor quality, and I am not so sure that their credibility will last."

Meanwhile, Farrow has backed his reports, challenging the Times article on social media.

He recently returned fire to the former NBC television personality. Matt Lauer after accusing him of not adequately verifying the claims made in his book about the former "Today"host.

In an essay published by Mediaite earlier this month, Lauer criticized Farrow for his report on the former presenter's alleged sexual conduct, calling him "salacious" and describing the award-winning reporter as "just an impartial journalist."

Lauer was fired from NBC's flagship morning show after an employee accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Later, Brooke Nevils alleged in Farrow's 2019 book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," that Lauer had raped her when they were both working at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Lauer denies the rape charges, and in his Mediaite article, wrote: "What I found when I read the book was downright shocking, and should concern anyone who cares about journalism."

"I was also disappointed, but not surprised, that Ronan Farrow's overall report faced so little scrutiny. Until this week's critical report from The New York Times, many media outlets perceived her work as inherently beyond basic questioning. "

Farrow criticized the allegations on Twitter and insisted: "All I will say about this is that Matt Lauer is simply wrong. Catch and Kill was fully informed and verified, even with Matt Lauer himself."

Farrow's editors at Little, Brown and Co. fully support the author, stating: "Ronan's dedication to a thorough and thorough verification of his reports, his commitment to the rights of victims and his impeccable attention to detail and nuance. we are proud to be your editor. "