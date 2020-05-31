Woman fatally stabbed in southeast Denver in the 800 block of South Oneida Street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday night in southeast Denver.

Denver Police tweeted just before 9 p.m. Saturday that officers were on scene in the 800 block of South Oneida Street in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. There they found an adult woman who had been stabbed. They took her to a local hospital.

Sunday morning, Denver Police Tweeted that she had died as a result of her injuries, and that the case is considered murder.

No information was released about possible suspects or the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.