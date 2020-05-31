Wisconsin's peaceful protest of George Floyd's death turns violent – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Hundreds of volunteers gathered early Sunday morning in downtown Madison to clean up after a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd in which a police car caught fire, business brokerage, and a museum and other buildings were destroyed. buildings.

More than a thousand people held a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin capital, but like many of the protests across the country over Floyd's death in Minneapolis, it later took a violent turn, with a group of about 150 protesters throwing stones at riot police who fired tear gas at the crowd.

Police said Sunday that 75 stores were damaged or forced overnight and three people were arrested. A police officer was injured, but the protection team avoided more serious injuries, acting police chief Victor Wahl said in a blog post.

A Madison police vehicle was mugged, driven a short distance, and then burned, police said. Police said two rifles were stolen from the car and said an armored police rescue vehicle was also hit by a bullet and several small fires in the area caught fire.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared a state of emergency and imposed 9:30 p.m. Sunday's curfew in downtown Madison, where the riots of the night before occurred. Governor Tony Evers has authorized the request for help from Madison authorities from the Wisconsin National Guard, and the troops will be available on Sunday, said her spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff.

Most of the damage was to stores located near the State Capitol, but police said stores throughout the city, including shopping malls several miles away, were also damaged.

Among the businesses that were attacked was the gift shop at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, where several protesters threw large pieces of concrete through the display window. A man who tried to stop them was thrown to the ground when protesters removed items from store shelves, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to hold Floyd to the ground for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and finally stopped moving. The officer was charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter on Friday. He and the other three officers who were arresting Floyd were fired Tuesday. None of the other officers has been charged.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)