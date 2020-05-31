Will you believe in these black women?

Courtesy of HBO Max.

Drew Dixon in In the register.

Drew Dixon once a promising A,amp;R executive on Def Jam and Arista Records, it could have been a household name at the moment. One of the earliest artist champions like The Notorious B.I.G., John Legend and Kanye West, she had always boasted of a passion for hip-hop and an impressive ear for talent. Why she never became a full-fledged industry legend is revealed in In the registry, a new HBO Max documentary that follows Dixon and other women who claim they were sexually assaulted by hip-hop legend and business magnate Russell Simmons. To date, at least 20 women have charged Simmons with sexual assault or sexual misconduct. Simmons has vehemently denied all the allegations. The Simmons publicist did not respond to a request for comment from News in time for publication. Directed by Oscar-nominated film duo Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The invisible war, Hunting ground), the film has been embroiled in controversy from the start. Oprah Winfrey signed the project in December 2019, to criticize Simmons and his followers (including rapper 50 Cent, who said he "doesn't understand why Oprah is chasing black men,quot;). But on January 10, Winfrey retired as co-executive producer on the project before its Sundance premiere, citing creative differences and concerns about "story inconsistencies." The film's distribution deal with Apple TV +, which has a multi-year content partnership with Winfrey, was also closed, leaving the film in limbo, to never be seen by a wider audience. Still, in an appearance on CBS this morning On January 21, Winfrey dismissed the idea that her setback was an exoneration for Simmons, saying, "I am with women. I support women. And I hope people see the movie … Make your own decisions about it. "

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images



The Sundance audience had their own conclusions, made clear with multiple standing ovations. A Variety critic said the film "sinks deeper than perhaps any #MeToo narration we've ever seen," while Entertainment Weekly called it "brutal, heartbreaking, and, with or without Oprah's co-sign, absolutely necessary." The fate of the documentary was unclear for the duration of the festival, but on February 3, WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max, announced that it had acquired the film. Given the issue, not to mention the novelty of HBO Max, it's hard to definitely predict whether In the register It will make the waves that the participants of the movies expect. A broad launch through the broadcast may very well serve as a litmus test to determine if the #MeToo movement (in its current and popular state) really serves women of color. Meanwhile, some people have been skeptical as to whether two white filmmakers can validly portray the story of the alleged survivors of black sexual assault (or whether it's their business to try in the first place). The drama surrounding the documentary's release, as well as the controversy over the film's contents, is not surprising; Together they highlight the complex barriers black women face in the fight against sexual violence within their community and before public opinion, and what, in the midst of that fight, has been lost.

Omar Mullick

A frame of In the register.

Early in the Dixon walks the streets of the now gentrified neighborhoods of Brooklyn Fort Greene and Clinton Hill, treading ground he shared with the late Christopher Wallace (rapper Notorious B.I.G.). "I always wonder what would have happened if Biggie had lived," she says. "I feel like Biggie was on his back." It's a moment I pointed out to Dixon on the phone when we spoke earlier this month, because while Biggie, like Simmons, was an immense, influential, and beloved talent, he was also allegedly violent towards his former romantic partner. and fellow rapper Lil & # 39; Kim. She thoughtfully replied, “The contrast between my experience with (Biggie) as a friend and the experience that other people had with him in terms of domestic violence makes this point not binary. People have different aspects of their personality. And in Russell's case, there are a lot of people who have had interactions with him and I'm sure they are completely charming, productive, benign, harmless, and they never saw the side of him that I saw that night. " In In the register In addition to his story in the New York Times, Dixon comments on how he had grown accustomed to ignoring Simmons' advances while working at Def Jam Records. She alleges that he had verbally approached her, tried to kiss her, and finally began to expose his penis to her in private, all of the acts for which he apologized after each incident. "I thought he was like this tragic ADD puppy who just had to keep training," says Dixon in the film. At the time, she was focused solely on proving her professional worth, curating a soundtrack that sold platinum, and helping to produce a Grammy-winning hit. And her decision to ignore Simmons' behavior seemed to be normal in the burgeoning world of hip-hop at the time. "When things went wrong, if things were uncomfortable, if they were misogynistic, if they were sexist, you didn't have much sympathy for that," says hip-hop author and feminist Joan Morgan in the documentary. "That was considered the price of admission."

"There are a lot of people who have had interactions with him and I am sure they are completely charming, productive, benign, harmless, and they never saw the side of him that I saw that night."

But one night in 1995, according to Dixon, Simmons' comments became much more sinister. When Dixon was on her way home, Simmons encouraged her to wait for a car in his apartment, so that she could take a promising demonstration that he had waiting there. A fervent hip-hop lover, the potential for discovering new music was "like catnip,quot; for Dixon. But there was no real demonstration; Instead, Simmons allegedly "raped her and raped her," despite her fight and saying no. A week later, the 24-year-old submitted a handwritten letter quitting her dream job. For years, Dixon told me, she thought she was "the only person he had tricked into being alone with him and then raping her." Author, activist, and former model Sil Lai Abrams had also worked at Def Jam Records, but a few years earlier as an executive assistant, in 1992. She and Simmons even dated casually, according to Abrams. But in 1994, while Abrams was in a committed relationship with another man (and he had told Simmons), Simmons allegedly raped her when she was too drunk to consent. In a 2018 Hollywood Reporter story about Abrams' claims, Simmons denied raping her and claims to have "passed a lie detector test by answering 'No' to questions about whether she had assaulted, raped, or forced someone to have sex with, including Mrs. Abrams. " Abrams says in the documentary that she left that traumatized night and the next day she took 18 prescription sleeping pills before saying goodbye to her 3-year-old son. Then she was taken to the emergency room.

Screenshot from HBO Max / Via, Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images





For many, the The rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017 felt like a watershed moment. But just over a decade before it became a Hollywood-friendly hashtag, it was founded by Tarana Burke, a black activist and sexual assault survivor interviewed in In the register. And according to Anita Hill, that enriching cultural shift we saw three years ago could have happened even earlier if she had been taken more seriously in 1991, as she testified about Clarence Thomas' alleged sexual harassment. Faced with a panel of all-white men led by Joe Biden, Hill was criticized, her moral character unfairly questioned in an attempt to discredit her. And then she became a warning tale. “I remember my last year at Stanford, watching the Anita Hill audiences. I was like, Well, that didn't go so well for her. He is on the Supreme Court now. I will never do that"Dixon says in the documentary." And I remember Desiree Washington, who was the winner of the contest who was raped by Mike Tyson. And the black community was not nice to her. Blaming victims remains a widespread response to stories of survivors of sexual assault, but the problems black women have faced, who have been deemed less innocent, more promiscuous, and "hopeless," are more thorny. Many of Weinstein's alleged victims were privileged white women, attractive and still subject to skepticism. "If this docile, sweet, innocent, and pure (white woman) can still be questioned and not believed and discarded, what do you think is happening to black women in America when we present stories about sexual violence?" writer Shanita Hubbard asks in the film.

Black women are more likely to be raped than other women in general, but they are less likely to report and less likely to be believed.

In fact, black women are more likely to be raped than other women in general, but they are less likely to report and be less credible, not to mention that they are less likely to arrest, prosecute their perpetrators, and if it gets this far, they will be condemned or punished. And while the statistics are grim enough, if the perpetrators come from their community, black women face an additional dilemma: what duties do they have to protect themselves. "Your responsibility to silence their screaming is greater than your responsibility not to do it in the first place," says academic and civil rights advocate Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw in the film. Many black women do not want to hurt these men who collectively call their brothers (and, in the case of the defendant Simmons, "Uncle Rush,quot;). This drive for preservation goes beyond a broad, family relationship: When the criminal justice system is notoriously vicious for black men, and they imprison them disproportionately, it seems impossible to get involved with. Historically, black men have too often been wrongly attacked as violent threats and / or rapists, despite the fact that the Bureau of Justice Statistics has consistently found that white men commit most acts of sexual violence. "Are we going to add fuel to the fire, the sexually aggressive black man myth? I don't want to do that. I also wanted Russell to be a hero," says Dixon in In the register. “For 22 years, I took it for the team. Russell Simmons is the king of hip-hop, and he was proud of him for that … He didn't want to disappoint the culture. I love culture. I also loved Russell.

HBO Max / Via Screenshot

Sher Sher in In the register.

If people seem Especially protective of Simmons' name and legacy, he owes himself to his pivotal role in bringing hip-hop to larger audiences through his Def Jam Records label; For years Russell Simmons was an essential ambassador for the genre. One of the women who appear in In the registerSheri Sher was born and raised in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop. Raised in a home of 11 children by a struggling single mother, the 14-year-old girl found an escape from a volatile home life in hip-hop. She fondly remembers the jams at 63 Park, a concrete schoolyard, amidst the "neighborhood famous,quot; tastes of Grandmaster Flash, The L Brothers, and DJ Kool Herc. "What made me fall in love more than that were the things that were rapped," Sheri Sher (by her stage name) told me by phone from her home in Harlem. “You were able to tell what you're going through on the microphone. And everyone understood it. It was just a happy environment. "

“For 22 years, I took it for the team. Russell Simmons is the king of hip-hop, and he was proud of him for that … He didn't want to disappoint the culture. I love culture. I also loved Russell.

Sheri Sher became a founding member of the legendary Mercedes Ladies, the first hip-hop / DJ group for women. For a time, Simmons was considering managing the girls. In 1983, when Sheri Sher was 17, Simmons invited her to his office and allegedly raped her on her couch. "He was immobilizing me, and I was trying to fight him and he got away with it," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. ("These new stories range from blatantly false statements to frivolous and hurtful," Simmons told the Times at that time: "I want to categorically repeat what I have said earlier: I have never been violent or abusive to any woman in any way at any time in my life." The teenager stopped crying and said to some people close to her, But otherwise she remained silent for decades; she didn't want him to overshadow or kill her hip-hop goals. Some might argue that Simmons' alleged treatment of these women is also endemic in hip-hop. (Although Simmons says his sexual encounters have been consensual, even he admits to being a womanizer in the past.) But that argument assumes a narrow and stereotypical understanding of what hip-hop entails compared to what it really has been: an expressive art for the ignored, rooted in struggle, pride, and resistance. There is a danger of thinking that misogyny is limited to hip-hop only. In the register serves songs from the Beatles, Tom Jones and the Rolling Stones (whose song "Some Girls,quot; includes the lyrics "Black girls just want to be fucked all night,quot;) to demonstrate how misogyny and sexism have become popular music to throughout modern history. Hip-hop has simply reflected society at large, and thus the white patriarchal power structures to which we are accustomed. Still, hip-hop has so far failed massively to hold its supposedly abusive men accountable, an especially egregious failure when black women are often seen as the injuries. While undoubtedly male-dominated, black women have long been central to its architecture and progress, as adherents and artists. And in recent years in particular, despite the difficulties and barriers, women have begun to dominate the field. When four black female solo artists recently made their way to the top of the American charts, the feat was triumphant and overdue. And it is worth questioning, although it is perhaps impossible to answer, if these types of milestones could have happened earlier if hip-hop was a more supportive, respectful and safe environment for women. Cardi B, another historian, spoke to Cosmopolitan in 2018 about pre-fame harassment: “When I was trying to be a bitch (video), people said, 'Do you want to be on the cover of this magazine?' ; their cocks. "(" These producers and directors have not woken up, they are afraid, "he added, regarding certain men who publicly expressed their support for #MeToo). In the register regrets the cultural contributions we have missed. Neither Dixon nor Sheri Sher lost their love for hip-hop or the ambition within him after their alleged assaults; They say they were silent in part because they wanted to stay in the game. But they dimmed themselves and their truth in doing so. Although Sheri Sher published a book about the Mercedes Ladies, she told me she called it a novel rather than a direct autobiography, as she was concerned that Simmons would either cheat on her or overshadow the project. (In one of the book's chapters, the main character Shelly Shel is sexually assaulted by a powerful businessman named Ron.) Dixon went on to work with Clive Davis on Arista Records, a positive experience. But when Davis retired, L.A. Reid took over and Dixon said he harassed her, treating her with hostility when she rejected his advances. (Reid denied this claim to the filmmakers, calling Dixon's accusations "unfounded, not true, and they represent a complete misrepresentation and fabrication of any fact or event that allegedly occurred.") Demoralized, Dixon finally left the music industry. to go to Harvard Business School. (Reid abruptly left Sony 15 years later amid allegations of sexual harassment.) Abrams also gave up fashion after Simmons allegedly raped her: "I didn't want to do anything where I could see people who were with this man." "When people go out for those kinds of reasons, I think that we, as an audience, suffer because we don't know what they could have produced or what they could have brought," says former A,amp;R executive Miguel Mojica in the Add the writer and former Ebony's editor-in-chief, Kierna Mayo, in the movie: "We lose, we all lose, when bright women leave."

Courtesy of HBO Max / Via screenshot

Sil Lai Abrams in In the register.

In the register make a lot of heavy lifting, and some critics have suggested that it might be too much for a movie. But this aspect seems appropriate when the film deals largely with the onerous burden placed on black women when it comes to issues of sexual violence. And what the documentary does particularly well is focus on women and their journey, rather than centralizing Simmons. Just before his Hollywood Reporter story was published in 2018, Abrams Googled and captured the results. She wanted a way to remember her fingerprint before being forever linked to the men she accused of sexual assault: Simmons and entertainment presenter A.J. Calloway (Calloway, whose lawyer said the allegations are "blatantly false,quot; in February 2019, parted ways with Warner Bros. last July after the company investigated multiple misconduct claims against the former Extra host.) He said that the loss of his old identity is still crying. "I knew that in the future, all the work I have done to establish myself as a credible advocate and activist for GBV survivors would become secondary to the identities of the perpetrators," Abrams told me.

What the documentary does particularly well is focus on women and their journey, rather than centralizing Simmons.

He also refuted the common claim that accusing a famous man of sexual assault is a beneficial or lucrative move. "In fact, you lose money as a result, and that has certainly been the case for me," said Abrams, who says he had approximately 300 commitments to speak over the course of his career before introducing himself, and none since. "What I did not anticipate was that I would have a new relationship with this information. Essentially, I had to process it the first time. It was like unmetabolized information, ”says Dixon in the film. After her story began, the mother of two says she pursued a divorce realizing that she still had to process her trauma and her new identity. "It was literally like pressing 'play' in a movie I had stopped 22 years ago, in the middle of the scariest scene." It's hard to ignore how projects like In the register they have the potential to retraumatize and mistreat survivors; There is the anxiety of sharing one of the most heartbreaking moments of his life with the world, as well as the endless press days where journalists and writers, like me, repeatedly ask him to revisit those moments. (The fact that I conducted these deeply personal interviews while each woman was in quarantine, possibly making the experience even more draining and emotionally isolated, was not forgotten.) And it seems that Hollywood is still looking for the best way to tell #MeToo stories. Surviving R. KellyFor example, he was called "deeply flawed,quot; and "ruthless and sensationalist," with Vulture noting that the tabloid docuseries were "too interested in the details of what R. Kelly did to these women's bodies to care about their humanity." But while In the register unpack and examine trauma, his methods don't feel exploitative; The film focuses on calculating and finding ways to go instead of undermining the value of shock or salacious details. And while getting white filmmakers to frame this issue is perhaps a controversial and flawed approach, Ziering admits that some of the issues even had reservations about this aspect from the start, it might also have been a necessity: “A lot of this is about power. , true? And ecosystems of power. We have all kept our stories to ourselves for decades. And there are people within that ecosystem who knew our history, and some of those people are filmmakers; after all, it is a history of the entertainment industry. But no one told our story because the people who knew our story were subject to the same ecosystem, ”said Dixon, answering a question from the audience after the Sundance premiere. “And for me, this is where allies matter. Allies that are not subject to the same dynamic. They have traction that they can use to push it forward, deferentially centering it, what they did, to tell the story because they are not subject to the same input that even powerful black people are subject to. So for me, this is why the filmmakers are white, because they don't have the same vulnerability. "In considering this, it is perhaps not surprising that the first person to publicly accuse Simmons of sexual assault was model Keri Claussen Khalighi, a white woman (He denied Khalighi's claim, saying that everything that happened "happened with his full consent and participation,quot;).

"I hope that those who watch this movie and who can be close to reporting an act of violence, telling their story to someone they trust, will feel inspired to know that there is life afterward."

By providing a safe space for these women to share their stories, identities clearly change painfully and starkly, but also positively. Abrams hopes that his story will serve as a message to suspected authors (and potential authors) that what happens in private can be made public and bring consequences, regardless of whether they end up incarcerated or not. She also sees it as an act of service for survivors. “When you speak and tell your story, it takes away the power that perpetrators have to arm themselves with their internal shame against you. I have nothing to be ashamed of. I didn't do anything wrong, so I won't carry that load, "Abrams said. "I hope that those who watch this movie and who can be close to reporting an act of violence, telling their story to someone they trust, will feel inspired to know that there is life afterward." When Sheri Sher presented her story, she compared it to curing a virus; she felt "powerful, fearless,quot;. Dixon also felt a sense of release. "As soon as I told the world that I was a woman who was raped by Russell Simmons, I stopped being defined by myself," she said, acknowledging the irony. "So I'm not really the woman who was raped by Russell Simmons anymore. I'm Drew Dixon living my life. " Time will tell if Simmons faces any major consequences. But there is hope that In the register It can contribute to broader social change by pressing for accountability and fostering meaningful partnerships. There is a beautiful solidarity between the people, mostly black women, who participated in the documentary, many of whom took considerable personal and professional risks. They have come together to support each other, generously sharing their lives and knowledge with the world. And of course, perhaps that could be said to be quid pro quo for a documentary, but there is a lot at stake here. With the launch of In the register And her resulting potential dialogue, this is an opportunity to finally start doing the right thing for black women everywhere. ● ●